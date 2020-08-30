Game 34: Nationals at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox bounced back with a 5-3 win on Saturday night behind a 3-for-4, 3-RBI performance from Xander Bogaerts. They’ll go for the series win with Zack Godley on the mound.

Pitching: RHP Austin Voth (0-3, 6.65)

RED SOX (11-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-3, 7.29)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Nationals vs. Godley: Turner 6-15, Kendrick 7-14, Cabrera 1-12, Difo 0-9, Suzuki 2-6, Taylor 2-6, Soto 2-5, Thames 0-5, Harrison 0-5, Eaton 1-3, Robles 1-2, Holt 0-2, Sanchez 0-1

Red Sox vs. Voth: Plawecki 2-5

Stat of the Day: Bogaerts’s batting average has risen 26 points from .269 to .295 in the last six games.

Notes: Former Red Sox utility man Brock Holt signed a one-year deal with the Nationals on Saturday after he was released by the Brewers. Holt played with the Red Sox from 2013-19 and was part of the 2018 World Series-winning team ... Juan Soto (.358) and Trea Turner (.350) are second and third in the National League in batting average ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series on Monday with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.