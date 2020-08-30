Gunner Olszewski eager to show how he’s grown in Year Two

Olszewski sidestepped the simulated body, caught the ball, and flew up field to set the tone for the drill.

Then came an additional distraction. As Olszewski prepared to catch the ball with his right arm — he already had a ball tucked under his left — Troy Brown chucked a blocking pad at his feet.

Brown, a returner of some renown in these parts who now coaches the skill, was intent on sharpening Olszewski’s concentration. Being able to block out the chaos rumbling down the field toward you while preparing to secure the ball is vital to being a successful return man.

Olszewski didn’t seem to mind at all. In fact, he’s made a habit out of picking Brown’s brain since he got to New England as an undrafted free agent last season.

“I’ve asked him almost every question there is about how he used to catch punts. What exactly he looks for, and I’ve probably bugged the heck out of him with some of the questions I’ve asked him,” Olszewski said in a post-practice video call. “He’s done a great job just answering all those questions from all us returners. There’s a lot of young guys back there that haven’t returned many punts in the league. So of course, I’m always looking for any advantage I can get and Troy Brown, you know, Touchdown Troy Brown, has a lot of answers for us. He’s awesome about sharing his knowledge.”

Olszewski came out of nowhere to earn the primary punt returner’s job in camp last summer, even as the Bemidji State defensive back learned to play receiver. He returned 20 punts with reckless abandon before landing on injured reserve. He’s been leading the drills at the position this summer.

He enjoys the added responsibilities of playing two positions.

“I think it’s fun," he said. “It’s more opportunities to touch the ball. I love returning punts. It’s one of my favorite things to do. I like being a receiver, but everybody has different roles on the team and that’s part of my role is to go catch punts. I don’t think I miss out on too much. So no, I don’t think it’s difficult. I enjoy it. I enjoy the extra opportunity."

Olszewski packed on some noted muscle during the offseason, and has been enjoying a fine camp as he continues to push to be one of Cam Newton’s trusted targets. In a most unusual offseason, he made the best of bad situation.

“Shoot. I know that coronavirus is tough on everybody and stuff, but I liked this offseason more than I liked the last offseason,” he said. “We were wasting our time — rookies coming into the league are wasting [their] time running 40-yard dashes and seeing how many times you can bench 225. I mean, this offseason, I knew what I was doing, so it was more fun to just get in shape and what not.”

Olszewski has drawn the praise of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones for his improvements this year.

“I’d definitely say he’s taken steps in the right direction," said Jones. “Coming in, you see him working hard every day. I think he’s found something that works for him, and he’s continued to improve day in and day out.”

“I feel like I’m getting in there and doing my job when I’m called upon and opportunities are coming, trying to take advantage of them the best I can,” Olszewski said. “I think that’s pretty much all that is — opportunity.”

Jakobi Meyers is battling through a shoulder injury. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Jakobi Meyers committed to competing, healthy or not

Jakobi Meyers was one of the breakout stars of last season’s camp, but he’s been limited by injury most of this month. The receiver, however, is poised to make a late-summer push. Meyers, sporting a red noncontact jersey, had his most productive practice, catching four balls, though he did drop one Newton laser. Though he acknowledged being frustrated by the injury, he won’t dwell on it. “It’s not an excuse for me to check out because I’m not on the field. I have to be there mentally. The game isn’t just physical,” he said. “So, what I can compete in, that’s what I want to do as far as being there for film, or mental reps, just taking advantage of every opportunity I have. Because the game isn’t going to wait on me to get back. I’ve just got to keep up as best as I can” . . . Recently signed receiver Andre Baccellia participated in individual drills and special teams work, but was just a spectator for team drills.

