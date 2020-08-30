Julian Alaphilipe records emotional Stage 2 win in Tour de France

Racing across the finish line at the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky, dedicating his win Sunday on Stage 2 to his father who died in June. “I promised myself that I’d win for him,” the French rider said. The tribute and the thrilling manner of his victory showed that even amid the coronavirus crisis, the Tour is still a mighty generator of emotions. The opening weekend of the Tour set hearts racing, with dramatic spills on the rain-slickened opening day followed by Alaphilippe’s poignant win. No one can be sure that the race will negotiate its way through France’s worsening infections to the finish in Paris on Sept. 20. Yet the show, for now at least, is most definitely on — with Alaphilippe back in the race leader’s iconic yellow jersey, once again showing the way with his class and guile in poaching victory in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice. With a final burst of acceleration timed with precision enabled Alaphilippe to stave off Swiss rider Marc Hirschi and Briton Adam Yates in a three-way fight for the stage victory. Hirschi finished runner-up and Yates was third. “I asked my team to make the race hard,” Alaphilippe said. “There weren’t many riders left in the last climb. I gave it all. I had nothing to lose. This is the victory that I was missing. The yellow jersey is the icing on the cake.” Afterward, slumped by the roadside, Alaphillipe burst into tears. Overall, Alaphilippe has a four-second lead over Yates, with Hirschi in third place three seconds further back ahead of Monday’s hilly Stage 3 from Nice to Sisteron.

Jets rookie RB hurts ankle

The New York Jets’ once seemingly deep running back group is suddenly a bit shorthanded after La’Mical Perine, a rookie fourth-round pick out of the University of Florida, injured his left ankle during the team’s practice at MetLife Stadium. His status was uncertain, according to coach Adam Gase, who indicated Perine would undergo an MRI to evaluate the severity of the injury. Perine had been having a solid camp, showing off good speed and power as a complement to Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore , the only remaining healthy running backs on the team. The Jets acquired Kalen Ballage from Miami on Thursday, but the running back failed his physical and was reverted back to the Dolphins — voiding the trade, which involved the Jets sending a conditional seventh-rounder in 2021 to Miami . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to restructure their roster, reportedly agreeing to trade disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was responsible for five of the team’s 12 defensive touchdowns since 2016, to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick.

College football

Ohio State DT wounded in shooting

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said. They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett, a 6-foot-2-inch, 299-pound senior who played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced . . . Lujuan Winningham caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breylin Smith with 34 seconds left to lift Central Arkansas to a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night in Montgomery, Ala., in college football’s first game of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake owner to sell teams

Dell Loy Hansen announced he will sell his soccer teams, including his Real Salt Lake MLS club, after reports he made racist comments. Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings company includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs. Hansen was the subject of an investigation by MLS and the NWSL after stories in The Athletic and The Salt Lake Tribune in which former employees and others accused Hansen of making insensitive comments and using a racially derogatory term. Hansen had taken a leave of absence after the stories appeared last week. Hansen apologized in a statement Sunday for “offending and being insensitive to the plight of others,” adding that he will commit to supporting and improving diversity and inclusion . . . Lyon extended its European dominance by beating Wolfsburg, 3-1, to win its fifth straight women’s Champions League title. Eugénie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdóttir scored for Lyon as it clinched a record-extending seventh Champions League trophy in San Sebastián, Spain.Miscellany

Miscellany

Stoneham’s Vendetti loses WBA title fight

Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (27-3-3, 15 KOs) retained his World Boxing Association super welterweight title by defeating Stoneham native Greg Vendetti (22-4-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111) in a 12-round championship fight Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles . . . Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season, holding off rookie Pato O’Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., under the yellow flag. It’s the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the second Indianapolis 500 of his career under yellow last Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet fielded by Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career and closed the points deficit on championship leader Scott Dixon, who won Saturday in the first race of the Gateway doubleheader to record his fourth victory in nine IndyCar races this season . . . Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third NASCAR Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus. Creed’s victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge . . . Delia Bushell, The Jockey Club’s group chief executive, resigned after a review found evidence to support allegations of her “bullying behavior” and “inappropriate racist comments.” The Jockey Club owns a number of high-profile tracks in England.

