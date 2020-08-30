Kawhi Leonard and Clippers finally knock out Luka Doncic and Mavericks

But with Leonard reaching the 30-point mark for his career-best fifth straight playoff game and a strong defensive effort, the Clippers simply had too many answers.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, keeping it interesting into the fourth quarter even while playing without injured teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series in Orlando.

The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference advanced to a second-round meeting with either Denver or Utah. The sixth-seeded Jazz were trying to close that series out in six games later Sunday.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac added 15 points apiece for the Clippers, who turned up their defense in this one after winning Game 5 with the best offensive performance in their postseason history, when they shot 63% and romped to a 154-111 victory.

Perhaps it was too much to ask to be that sharp again after a four-day layoff, but they didn’t need to be even while playing most of the game without starting forward Marcus Morris, who was ejected for a flagrant foul against Doncic in the first quarter.

Leonard also had seven assists and five steals. The Clippers said he was the first player in at least the last 20 postseasons with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a game.

The Mavericks had only two field goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter, both by Doncic, and by the time he made the second the Clippers had opened the half with a 20-3 run that turned a 6-point lead into a 77-54 lead.

But Doncic kept coming at them, with a 3-pointer and two 3-point plays in the final 1:28 to cut it to 85-74.

He made another three that trimmed it to 88-82 with 9:27 to play but Dallas couldn’t get any closer. Los Angeles began putting the ball in Leonard’s hands and he delivered with 8 straight Clippers points before consecutive 3-pointers by Reggie Jackson pushed it to 105-89.

Dallas was in its first postseason since 2016 but quickly learned about the physicality, mixing it up with Morris on multiple occasions.

The Clippers led by two when Morris was ejected for swinging his arm down and striking a driving Doncic in the head or neck area, but the Clippers finished the quarter with a 9-2 surge for a 34-29 lead.

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder and Houston center PJ Tucker were each fined $25,000 for an altercation that they had during Game 5 of the first-round series between the teams, the NBA announced.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Game 5 when Tucker tried to set a screen on Schroder, and Schroder hit Tucker below the belt as he tried to power through the screen. Both players fell to the floor, and then Tucker immediately bounced up and got into Schroder’s face, allowing his head to make contact with Schroder’s head. Both players were ejected.

The Milwaukee Bucks were no more than 10 minutes removed from winning their first-round series, and coach Mike Budenholzer had already shifted his thinking to what awaits against the Miami Heat.

Such is life for coaches in the NBA.

Budenholzer’s message was clear: “We’re going to have to be a lot better against a really good Miami team,” he said.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the top-seeded Bucks and fifth-seeded Heat is Monday night in the Orlando bubble. The Bucks are trying to return to the East finals for the second straight season. Miami is trying to get there for the first time since 2014.

Milwaukee needed five games to dispatch Orlando in a series that ended Saturday; the Heat swept Indiana in the first round. Miami has had a week off to get ready, part of that time including the stoppage of the playoffs — which started when the Bucks wouldn’t take the floor on Wednesday in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re not reinventing the whole wheel on how we prepare for a game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just get into your routine. Each opponent is going to present really different challenges. This is a really good team, obviously an MVP player on their team ... you’re going to have to do things well.”



