Member of A’s tests positive, game against Astros postponed

The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party Sunday morning at the hotel and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. There were no details provided on whether the positive test came from a player, coach, or someone else.

The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was called off less than four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

A member of the Oakland Athletics organization tested positive for the coronavirus, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Oakland general manager David Forst, who was not traveling with the team, said the A’s will stay put until at least Monday morning, with hopes of receiving further test results and determining whether this is “an isolated infection.”

“This is our priority right now, making sure our people are healthy and safe,” Forst said.

Forst said the A’s were informed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday by MLB there had been a positive result from Friday’s regular round of testing. The latest tests are being flown to the MLB-used lab in Utah.

He doesn’t know when the A’s will play again. Oakland is scheduled to play a three-game series at Seattle starting Tuesday, then return home to host San Diego next weekend ahead of a four-game set with the Astros at the Coliseum, which could provide a potential makeup opportunity.

“Anything beyond today, we’re not going to speculate on. Ultimately, we need to see if this is an isolated infection or a larger issue,” Forst said.

Astros general manager James Click was informed of the A’s positive test around 1 a.m.

“The last time we were tested was Friday and all of those came back negative,” Click said. “So we are doing our testing again this morning, those will be sent to the lab and we should have those results tomorrow. If anybody comes up as a result of the contact-tracing protocols, we will try and find a way to get them rapid-tested.”

Houston is scheduled to open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.













Braves acquire lefty Milone

Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves acquired lefthander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles for two players to be named.

The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson, who pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week, is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season. The 33-year-old Milone was to be thrown right into the mix, tabbed to start Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia.

Milone is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA over six starts in his first season with the Orioles.

The Orioles will get a couple of prospects who are not in the Braves’ 60-man pool of potential players.

Mets put Betances, Matz on IL

The New York Mets placed struggling pitchers Dellin Betances and Steven Matz on the injured list, one day after they both made appearances against the New York Yankees. Betances landed on the injured list with right lat tightness. Matz was placed on the IL with left shoulder discomfort and will see a doctor Monday to determine the next step.

