Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec power Red Sox past Nationals

There were 20 mile-per-hour winds at Fenway Park on Sunday, and the Red Sox took full advantage of it in their 9-5 series victory against the Washington Nationals.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the first inning off Nationals starter Austin Voth. It was Bogaerts’ second homer in as many days, both of which came in the first innings. The Sox combined for four homers on the day, including two from Rafael Devers ( a solo blast and a two-run shot) and a Bobby Dalbec homer in the third during his debut.

Devers went 4 for 4, drove in three runs and scored three times. Dalbec was called up before the game when the Sox dealt Mitch Moreland to the Padres for a pair of prospects. Starting at first base and batting eighth in the order, Dalbec went 2 for 4 with two RBI.