For Rafael Devers and teammates, Sunday’s offensive performance was a breeze

“We’ve been working hard for good at-bats,” Devers said. “A day like today where everybody puts it together, that’s what it looks like. That’s what it can look like.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the first inning off Nationals starter Austin Voth . It was Bogaerts’ second homer in as many days, both of which came in the first inning. The Sox combined for four homers on the day, including two from Rafael Devers ( a solo blast and a two-run shot) and a Bobby Dalbec homer in the third during his debut. The Sox compiled 15 hits on the day, eight of which were extra-base hits.

There were 20 mile-per-hour winds and the Sox took full advantage of it in their 9-5 victory Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, Devers’ 4 for 4 day didn’t have any cheapies. Each hit had an exit velocity over 100 miles per hour, including his last at-bat of the game, a homer to right that left the bat at 112.8 miles per hour. He saw 10 pitches in that at-bat, and in the first inning he also saw 10 pitches and negotiated a walk, which gave you an inkling that he might be locked in Sunday. The home run was his first ever on an at-bat that long. After starting the day hitting just .216, Devers lifted his batting average to .240 with a .747 OPS.

“I felt great,” Devers said regarding his day. “As soon as I got here I was telling everybody how good I was feeling.”

Said manager Ron Roenicke: “I’m hoping it gets him going. He was different today. Energy and smiling. He just seemed to be really happy today, from the beginning he was. Just a real good day from him.

Martinez leaves game, Perez possibly pushed back

J.D. Martinez left the game in the eighth inning after being hit on the wrist with a Ryne Harper fastball. X-rays were negative, Roenicke said afterward, and Martinez is day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Martin Perez has a blister on his throwing hand and could be pushed back. He tentatively is scheduled to start Wednesday in the series finale against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway.

“It’s a pretty good blister he’s got on his finger,” Roenicke said. “We’re going to see how tomorrow goes with him.”

Not quite a high five for Godley

Zack Godley is the only Red Sox starting pitcher this year other than Nate Eovaldi and Perez to pitch into the fifth inning. Godley entered Sunday’s start against the Nationals with a whopping 7.29 ERA. He surrendered five runs in the game on seven hits — two of which were solo shots by Josh Harrison and Eric Thames — in his 4⅔ innings of work.

It looked as if Godley would make it through the fifth inning for the first time this season, but with two outs in the top half of the frame, Thames homered to right-center. Then, Adam Eaton plated another with his triple to right, shrinking the Sox’ lead to 8-5 and forcing Roenicke to go to his bullpen.

Turner had fun at Fenway

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was 11 for 15 against the Red Sox this weekend. He tied the record for the most hits against a Red Sox team in a series (Marty McManus Detroit Tigers in 1929; Sam Rice Washington Senators in 1924) ... During a simulated game at the team’s alternate site, top pitching prospect Bryan Mata had to be helped off the field with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. The Globe confirmed that the initial diagnosis was a hamstring cramp. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday ... The Red Sox played a video tribute to Brock Holt during Sunday’s game. Holt was not re-signed after the 2019 season, then joined the Nationals on Saturday after being released last week by the Milwaukee Brewers ... Colten Brewer will take the ball for the Sox in Monday’s opener of the three-game series against the Braves.

