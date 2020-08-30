Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres, call up Bobby Dalbec

Moreland signed with the Sox as a free agent prior to the 2017 season, and re-signed with the team both after that season (a two-year deal) and just before the start of the 2020 campaign – a sign of how much the Sox valued both his skill-set and off-field leadership.

The Red Sox are also calling up Bobby Dalbec, one of their top prospects, with the intent to start him on Sunday in the series finale against the Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m.

With Monday’s trade deadline approaching, the Red Sox dealt yet another on- and off-field anchor of their recent teams, this time trading first baseman Mitch Moreland to the Padres in exchange for infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “He plays hurt, which you don’t always want guys playing hurt, but he’s always willing to go out there and play. He produces when he’s out there. He’s a good defender. Obviously, offensively he creates runs, whether he’s driving them in, whether he’s getting on base, he has a knack of helping your team to produce a lot of runs. And he’s big – he comes up with big-moment hits. For me, when you get in the playoffs, that’s what you need. You guys that in the moment can put all the external pressures off and still produce. He’s one of those guys.

“In the clubhouse, definitely one of the leaders but also somebody that guys can go and talk to and ask questions. He can direct the group in a way that is beneficial. As a coaching staff, as a manager, it’s huge to have players like that. I can’t say enough about Mitch. I’ll miss him for sure. The guys loved him. The coaching staff, myself loved him. Upstairs [in the front office] they loved him. He’ll be missed.”

He was amidst a dominant 2020 performance, hitting .328/.430/.746. He has an affordable $3 million option for the 2021 season, a fact that added to the return offered by the Padres, who sent the Red Sox what one evaluator described as “two real prospects.”

Rosario – one of the top prospects in the 2016 international amateur pool – is a 20-year-old CF who hit .242/.372/.314 in High-A as a 19-year-old last year. His speed makes him a potential impact defensive player, while his plate discipline gives him a chance to contribute offensively – though to date, he’s struggled to make solid contact in games.

Potts, an infielder, was a 2016 first rounder who reached Double A last year as a 20-year-old. Baseball America recently ranked him as the No. 17 prospect in a loaded Padres organization thanks to what one evaluator described as “big power potential” and solid defense at third base. However, his strikeout rate does create questions about his floor. Potts hit .227/.290/.406 last year in the Texas League.

In many respects, Potts’ profile is similar to that of Dalbec.

Roenicke said calling up Dalbec, one of the Red Sox’ top prospects, is a glimpse at “a possibility of what the future could look like.

“Getting Bobby up here, who is a guy that has been on our radar for a long time as one of our top prospects and knowing the upside to what we think this guy can become,” he said, “I think it’s important to see him, to see what he can do, for him to also get comfortable with being in the big leagues.”

As part of the moves, the Red Sox also released infielder Marco Hernandez.

The MLB trade deadline in the coronavirus-shortened season is Monday at 4 p.m.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.