Sunday’s Patriots training camp report: Joejuan Williams among the shining stars

Linebacker Chase Winovich and cornerback Michael Jackson missed their second straight practices. Nose tackle Beau Allen and running back Lamar Miller (PUP/knee) finished camp without participating in any practices.

The Patriots wrapped up camp practices Sunday afternoon with a brisk workout that had a throwback ’70s and ’80s kind of vibe with Earth, Wind & Fire, The O’Jays, The Dazz Band, and The Jacksons filling the breezy Foxborough air.

Safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips and receiver Julian Edelman left after stretching. Receiver Jakobi Meyers was a full participant though he wore a red (noncontact) jersey for most of practice after arriving in white.

INJURIES: Damien Harris missed a small chunk of early team drills after getting his hand looked at by the medical staff following individual drills. He later returned and appeared no worse for the wear.

DRESS CODE: Sweats and shells.

ARMS RACE

Cam Newton completed 10 of 14 passes in 11-on-11 work. The pace was competitive but the not nearly full-speed defense was good, but certainly not as aggressive as you’d see in a padded practice. Newton continued to build through the dozen practices media was allowed to watch. His command of the offense, decisiveness, and arm strength keep getting better. Brian Hoyer completed 8 of 11 and was picked by Joejuan Williams in the 11s. Jarret Stidham was 6 of 9.

KICKING COMPETITON

Veteran Nick Folk had another strong day, connecting on four straight field goals of varying lengths, topping out with a pair from 48ish yards. Justin Rohrwasser hit his first two (from approximately 33 and 43 yards) but then missed three straight from 48 yards — all wide left. One of the rookie’s misses might have been tipped at the line. At the end of the two-minute offense drills to close practice, Folk hit the right upright and Rohrwasser came up short — both kicks were near 50 yards.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Adam Butler got a hand on a Hoyer pass at the line before Williams came down with the interception. Williams showed great concentration and the feat was more impressive considering the ping-pong paddle-like mitten pads he was wearing on his hands. Some of the defensive backs wear them occasionally to train them to not hold receivers down the field.

▪ N’Keal Harry slipped on a comeback route, but still snagged a Newton fastball from the seat of his pants. He’s had some athletic catches this camp and this might have been his best.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ The return men worked on catch punts and kickoffs with one arm and a ball already tucked under the other arm.

▪ Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart worked on hand fighting with skills coach Joe Kim.

▪ Butler and J.C. Jackson would have registered back-to-back sacks on Stidham.

▪ Newton held side sessions with Meyers, Mohamed Sanu, Sony Michel, James White, and Devin Asiasi.

▪ The defensive linemen concentrated on recovering fumbles during individual drills, always one of the most entertaining periods.

▪ It was a shame Michael Jackson missed a practice where some of the musical selections included “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and “Thriller.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.