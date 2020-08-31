16 odes to Boston, with no ‘Roadrunner’ in sight

The musician we’re thinking of has lived in Northern California for decades. But for over nearly 50 years in music, beginning with his incomparable Boston band the Modern Lovers, Natick native Jonathan Richman has fished a steady stream of Charles River influence. He’s written odes to “Government Center” and “The Fenway” and “New England”; his best-known song, of course, is “Roadrunner,” the anthemic love letter to the simple joys of driving on the Mass Pike and Route 128 late at night.

He’s the bard of the Hub. No, not the guy who’s logged 10,000 miles from Stockbridge to Boston.

Jonathan Richman performs at Jonathan Swift's in Harvard Square in 1984.

This month the Concord Music Group helps mark the 50th anniversary of another Massachusetts treasure, Rounder Records, with the first-ever vinyl release of Richman’s 1992 solo album “I, Jonathan.” The album features some of this quintessential character’s most beloved songs, including “Parties in the USA,” “I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar,” and the lovely album closer “Twilight in Boston.” That wistful ballad takes listeners on a summertime stroll down Beacon Street through Kenmore Square, past the Victory Gardens and on to the Riverway.

In its honor, we’ve put together a playlist of 16 deep cuts — one for each site on the Freedom Trail — that may not have earned State House approval, but are about as Hub-ish as a Fenway Frank slathered in Marshmallow Fluff.

Advertisement

“Twilight in Boston,” Jonathan Richman: “That’s something I know about.”

“Boston Rose,” Wolfe Tones: Irish rebel band falls hard for a golden-hair beauty “south of Boston town.”

“For Boston,” The Hold Steady: Named after the BC fight song, this elegy from Craig Finn ’93 nails this town in a few simple images. Like shamrock shakes.

“Back to Boston,” G. Love and Special Sauce: Because those New York girls are trouble.

“Boston Beans,” Peggy Lee: You’re sure to fall in love with the lobster stew on old Cape Cod, but Peggy Lee has a fever for another kind of local cuisine.

Advertisement

“The Boston Monkey,” Otis Redding: Who says Brahmins can’t dance?

“Boston,” The Byrds: Anyone else ever catch themselves singing that old WBCN montage with all the Boston references?

“Blue-Eyed Boston Boy,” Mark Erelli: Sometimes known as “Two Soldiers,” which is how Dylan recorded this tragic Civil War tale. But we’ll let Reading’s Mark Erelli tell it.

“Boston,” Edo. G: A latter-day gem from an O.G. from Humboldt Ave., on which he rhymes “threshold” with “Depeche Mode.”

“Ladies of Cambridge,” Vampire Weekend: They’ve had dreams of Boston all their lives.

“Boston ‘My Home Town,’” Freddy Cannon: He’s most famous for celebrating New Jersey’s Palisades Park, but Revere’s “Boom Boom” Cannon knows where the real action is.

“Somerville,” Pernice Brothers: Going back to an old haunt to “re-case” the place.

“Boston,” Patty Griffin: Or across the river in Harvard Square, to be specific.

“Boston Jail,” Porter Wagoner: What a place to lose your liberty.

“Bill Lee,” Warren Zevon: Sometimes we say things we shouldn’t.

“At the Rat,” Willie “Loco” Alexander and the Boom Boom Band: Willie’s “Mass Ave.” belongs on this list too. But what better place to wrap up this tour than in the shadow of the Citgo sign?