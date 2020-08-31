Sometimes enjoying a British series can be bloody difficult

A. Yes, I also enjoy those shows — most recently, Hulu’s moving “In My Skin,” Peacock’s suspenseful “The Capture,” and HBO Max’s family dramedy “Frayed” — and yes, I sometimes have a hard time knowing what the characters are saying. It’s not you; a lot of people tell me they have the same problem. We’re basically speaking the same language as people across the pond, and yet the accents get in the way.

Q. I love many U.K. and Australian series. You’ve written about a few lately that sound good. But I have such a hard time understanding what they’re saying! Can you help? Is it me or the accents?

Two related and odd side points: 1) The same problem doesn’t exist when we listen to people from those countries sing. 2) And, as far as I can tell, those in other English-speaking countries don’t generally have the same problem watching American TV, most likely because American shows and movies have been more common on the air there over the decades.

The answer to your problem, of course, is turning on the closed-caption tool. Yeah, subtitles, those things moviegoers are said to dislike enough to stay away from great films (and yet, and yet, “Parasite”). You’ll have the words right in front of you, even if a few slip by — like “chav” or “tosser” — that you may not yet know. The answer definitely is not dubbed voices, if that option is available. Dubbed acting is akin to reading a really bad translation of a book, or watching a really bad ventriloquist. I find watching dubbed entertainment extremely unpleasant — unless I need a derisive laugh.

I am ridiculous about closed captions, by the way. I resist turning them on because I’d prefer not to be distracted from the visual elements of a show. I like to watch reactions closely, and I like to keep an eye on the peripheries of a shot. Also, seeing the words makes me overly conscious of the art of script-writing — not a bad thing, but nonetheless distracting and distancing. So I miss a few bits here and there; I generally follow the gist, and if I feel as if I don’t follow the gist I rewind and try to figure it out.

Yeah, someday I’ll adapt. I’m like those men who are driving and lost but feel like it would be a betrayal of their manhood to stop and ask for help — as silly as they are stubborn.





