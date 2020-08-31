This Connecticut city got another shout-out in ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Oliver referenced two homemade videos where a Danbury child and a Hat Tricks hockey player clapped back at Oliver for his digs at their city.

“I’ve taken a few cheap shots at Danbury over the last couple weeks,” Oliver said, “And the people there have taken notice.”

The ongoing saga between John Oliver and the city of Danbury, Conn., continued this week in the wake of Oliver’s recent scathing rant about the city, and the city’s response to name its notoriously stinky sewage plant after the HBO comedian .

“According to my mom, HBO’s comedian John Oliver threw some shade on what Danbury has to offer ... the things you mentioned are so yesterday,” the boy said, a dig at Oliver’s mention that USA Today ranked Danbury the second-best city to live in in 2015. “I was like, three years old when that came out,” the boy declared.

In a similar styled segment, a Hat Tricks hockey player called Oliver an intrepid, serious reporter, but jabbed at his roles in animated films like “The Smurfs” and “Wonder Park.”

“Danbury may want to seriously consider changing its nickname from ’The Hat City’ to the ’City of Young People Who Seem More Than Capable of Taking Over My Job,’” Oliver said in approval.

But the best response, Oliver said, came from Mayor Mark Boughton, who announced the move to name the local sewage treatment plant after Oliver last Saturday in a video on Facebook.

“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor said. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

“I love everything about this, not only because it’s a superb joke, but because I know just how valuable that poop factory is to Danbury,” Oliver said, noting the sewage project was the most expensive utility project in Danbury last fiscal year.

“My opinion of the city has now changed,” Oliver said. “I needed something like this. Something to restore my faith in human nature.”

But when Mayor Boughton said the video was only made in jest, and the city would not be naming the sewage plant after Oliver, Oliver was quick to go off at the city again.

“You had the first good idea in your city’s history and you chicken out on the follow through. What a classic Danbury move,” Oliver said.

In typical Oliver fashion, he signed off with a proposal: he would donate $55,000 to Connecticut charities if “your mayor makes good on his promise and names the sewer plant after me.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.