‘We don’t let anybody on the vessel without a mask’

Businesses that closed or scaled back operations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are struggling to regain traction after reopening. The Globe is sharing the experiences of business owners, in their own words , as they get back to work.

In business since: 1946

Bob Avila, a Sandwich resident, has owned Captain John Boats for 30 years. Now, with the whale-watching season cut short by the pandemic, Avila and his staff are working hard to encourage visitors to take their tours, while struggling to stay afloat, with sales cut by more than half.

We generally open in mid-April for all of our field trips, and we didn’t open until the seventh of July. We lost two-and-a-half months of prime student field trips. Our whale-watch boats can carry 300 people, and we can only take 150, so our business is cut right in half, so it’s devastating. We don’t have as many trips going as we generally do, so the number of staff is probably cut by a third.

Right now, we’re doing one trip a day during the week. Normally in August we do three a day, but because we only have the one boat going, we have 150 people, and we’re losing six to seven hundred people a day just from whale watching, not counting the ferry boat. We have two party boats, fishing boats, that hold 70 people each, but we have one tied to the dock.

People are concerned, obviously, about the pandemic, and there are people who have interest and live here and are tired of sitting at home. They figure that being outdoors is pretty safe, and we require that everybody wear a mask, and in the end we play by the rules and the guidelines. We have sanitizers, we fog the boat with disinfectant between the trips, we have hand sanitizers on the dock and at the booth before you board. We have them onboard throughout the vessel. I mean, we’re trying to do what we can to survive.

We’re not making what we need to make to pay the bills; we’re just getting by, basically. We just want to get through this year without having to close the doors. It’s devastating to see because generally in Plymouth in mid-August we see maybe a thousand people walking downtown. I don’t see maybe one hundred right now. We have to cut back on some of our staff because we don’t have the trips that we need to do, and it hurts. Believe me, it’s painful.

We didn’t have the spring with the schools, the hundreds of schoolchildren and field trips, and in the fall we do a tremendous amount of international business, which we’re not going to have. I mean, we lost two-and-a-half months in the spring, and then we’re going to lose two months in the fall.

It’s very difficult sometimes to enforce social distancing, especially when we see a whale on one side of the boat. We try to turn the boat, and we tell everybody that we will circumnavigate the whale so that everybody on board can see the whale. We’re definitely on the mic 90 percent of the time talking about social distancing, keeping the mask on, and being kind to your neighbor. It’s a difficult time for everyone, not just us here. I think the whole country and the whole world is in a difficult situation.

We don’t let anybody on the vessel without a mask. I have crew members that go around with disinfectant and do the rails and the seats. We have people constantly wiping down and disinfecting any germs. We’re trying to be as safe as possible. We know if one of our crew members or one of these people happen to have the virus, our fleet will be out of business in one day.