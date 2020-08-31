He claims he cheated once

By March, quarantine propelled the pace of our relationship. It was amazing despite suddenly seeing each other 24/7. But in July I discovered a pattern of lies and cheating. He came home late one night, and I accidentally locked him out because I didn’t realize he was in the basement at 1 a.m. He seemed on edge. I told him I thought he was acting odd. He got offended and asked if I thought he was cheating. I was surprised, said no, and went to bed but couldn’t stop thinking about it.

Q. Last summer I started seeing a man in his mid-30s. In the beginning, he said he wasn’t a “relationship guy.” He was fun, but I wanted to find someone open to having kids/settling down. He was traveling a lot in December, so it felt like the right time to end things. During his trip, he called and said he was now sure he wanted to be in a serious relationship and had the same future goals.

Advertisement

The next day I asked to see his phone and found texts with a woman from a business trip in December inviting him to her hotel room. He also met up with at least two women in December (after asking me to be exclusive). One of these women asked for a long-distance relationship, which he declined, but they talked on the phone a few times while we were in quarantine.

As I was confronting him, he grabbed his phone and ran to the bathroom to delete other messages/calls. He admitted to cheating with the woman who asked for a long-distance relationship. He says the cheating was a “one last hurrah” before settling down. But I also found Viagra/condoms in his work bags. After tripping on all the red flags, I ended it. He cried, wrote me a long letter, and insisted that he only cheated with one woman, once. As we were breaking up, he accused me of “probably cheating, too.”

Advertisement

How do I stop wanting to confront him about this cheating happening more than once? What do I say to mutual friends who write it off as one mistake when it seems so much deeper? I hate the effect this is having on me because either way, I know that he’s not worth my energy.

FOOLED

A. You know it was more than one indiscretion. He can redefine moments however he wants, but your gut is telling you everything you need to hear. As much as it would be nice to get a full confession from this ex, you don’t require it. Also remember that he’s probably lied to himself so many times that he might believe his own story.

It’s a good time to avoid friends who don’t get it. Honestly, who are they to tell you it was one small mistake? What about when he accused you of cheating on him? Honestly, these friends should want something better for you.

I understand why you want to uncover every detail you missed and every lie told, but let’s just assume you’ve figured out the gist of it. Let’s also decide to accept that while he was a duplicitous, bad boyfriend, he also liked your company. That doesn’t justify his actions, but it might let you give yourself a break for being in the relationship to begin with. Those feelings were sincere. This is not your fault, nor does it say anything about your ability to choose a good partner.

Advertisement

You can grieve this without investigating it. Drop the case, cease all contact, and surround yourself with people (even virtually) who make it easier to talk about other things and move on.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“What do I say to mutual friends who write it off as one mistake?” Tell them to mind their own business. Tell them they are welcome to date him if they like him so much. CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY

You have no reason to believe anything this guy tells you, so why bother asking for details? You’ve got his number, so you don’t need to know the exact number. SEENITTOO

“How do I stop wanting to confront him about this cheating happening more than once?” Picture him scurrying into the bathroom like a titmouse. That would do it for me. ZEPTEMBER-

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to loveletters@globe.com.