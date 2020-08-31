Andover teachers went to work Monday but stayed outside to highlight coronavirus concerns

In a statement over the weekend posted to Facebook, the Andover Education Association, the union for teachers and other school personnel, called the move a “workplace safety action.” Members, the union said, voted to take Monday’s action in response to the school district’s “lack of good-faith bargaining” over how to keep students and staff safe when schools reopen.

The move prompted a swift rebuke from the Andover Public Schools, whose spokeswoman called Monday’s action an “illegal work stoppage” that could result in litigation.

Andover teachers stayed outside school buildings during their first day of work Monday, officials said, holding professional development outdoors to highlight safety concerns as the town prepares to bring back students Sept. 16 for a mix of in-person and remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

As a result of the vote, Andover educators, who normally would gather inside Andover High for meetings on their first day prior to students’ return, decided to meet Monday outside the school, where they could work remotely and maintain appropriate physical distance, according to the union.

“It is simply not safe at this time for students and staff to be working together in crowded settings inside these buildings,” said union president Matthew Bach in the weekend statement. “Members have decided they will not risk the health and safety of students, staff or the community by walking into buildings that for decades have been underfunded, understaffed, and poorly maintained while” the pandemic continues.

Bach didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Monday.

Andover Public Schools spokeswoman Nicole L. Kieser criticized the union action in a separate statement.

“It is unfortunate that some our educators did not report to school buildings for their first day of work,” Kieser said. “Each school in the district communicated with their staff to check-in inside their respective buildings for professional development. Over the summer, the Andover School Committee, all district administrators and the Return to School Task Force spent thousands of hours and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars planning for the 2020-21 school year with health and safety of our students and staff as a top priority.”

Advertisement

Kieser also described the union action as an affront to students and parents.

“Today’s action by the Andover Education Association (AEA) shows a disregard for our families and students, who have confidence in the district’s work to ensure our buildings are safe for our students and staff,” Kieser said. “Our families overwhelmingly chose the hybrid model for their children to return to school this fall. The AEA’s actions appear to align more with the state’s union leadership than with the needs of our students, especially where the administration and school committee representatives have provided the AEA with reliable information that all of our school buildings are safe and ready to be occupied.”

The union move could prompt litigation from the town, according to Kieser.

“The Andover Education Association might believe this is a ‘workplace safety action’,” she said. “It is, in fact, considered an illegal work stoppage. The Andover School Committee will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon to discuss options for litigation, based on today’s activity by the AEA. Professional development in our school buildings for our educators will continue on Tuesday, September 1st.”

Under Andover’s hybrid return model, all students will learn online on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning, according to the plan the district submitted to the state. On the other days, half the students will learn in-person and the other half will learn remotely. A Remote Academy will also be available for students who are required or choose to learn remotely full-time, according to the plan.

Advertisement

Each school district in the state had to submit a reopening plan to the Baker administration. About 70 percent of Massachusetts districts plan to bring students back to the classroom at least part time this fall, even as teachers unions have been aggressively pushing to keep buildings closed,

“Students will be divided into two learning cohorts (A/B or Blue/Gold),” the Andover plan said. “By doing this, students and teachers will have increased social distancing (more than the DESE minimum of 3′) and 6′ distance for breakfast, snack and lunch. Safety precautions as defined by DESE will be in place, and all buildings will be regularly cleaned and disinfected before, during and after the school day.”

But for the union, safety measures are sorely lacking.

Christine Bronson, a 6th grade math teacher at Wood Hill Middle School who lives in Dover, N.H., said in the union’s statement that the Dover School Committee told its community “in tears” that it wouldn’t “put students and teachers in harm’s way” despite low COVID case counts there.

“It’s really sad that Andover teachers are being put in a position of having to fight to protect ourselves and our students,” Bronson said in the union’s statement. “Bringing everyone and their germs into these buildings right now is just too risky.”

Advertisement

Another Wood Hill teacher, Julian DiGloria, who serves on the union’s bargaining team, said in the group’s statement that about 20 percent of Andover families have opted to begin the year remotely.

“We all agree that in-person learning is far better for students than remote instruction is,” DiGloria said. “We want nothing more than to be in our classrooms as soon as possible, but only when it’s safe.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.