Boston man charged with spray-painting swastikas on federal building

A 70-year-old Boston man has been charged with spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in the city’s downtown area, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Gerard Richard Lee was arrested Friday and charged by a criminal complaint with one count of injuring or depredating government property, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was to make an initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Judith Dein Monday afternoon, prosecutors said.