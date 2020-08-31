Boston man charged with spray-painting swastikas on federal building

A 70-year-old Boston man has been charged with spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, on the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in the city’s downtown area, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Gerard Richard Lee was arrested Friday and charged by a criminal complaint with one count of injuring or depredating government property, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was to make an initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Judith Dein Monday afternoon, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors say that on Friday a police officer observed Lee spray-painting the graffiti on the air intake stack at the building at Government Center.
US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Timothy Bane, regional director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, announced the charges.
Assistant US Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.
