Boston opening four indoor city pools

Those pools compliment the city’s two outdoor pools, the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End, which will both remain open through Labor Day, the statement said. The indoor pools are open year-round.

In a statement, Walsh’s office identified the four pools as the BCYF Curtis Hall Pool in Jamaica Plain, BCYF Draper Pool in West Roxbury, BCYF Flaherty Pool in Roslindale, and BCYF Mason Pool in Dorchester.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Monday that four indoor pools in Boston will open Wednesday to give city residents additional options to cool off during the tail end of the summer.

Advertisement

Of the four indoor pools opening Wednesday, all but the Curtis Hall pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the statement said. The Curtis Hall pool will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of now, the pools will only offer lap swim, according to the statement.

Walk-ins won’t be allowed, but visitors can register for a time slot online at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration.

“Lap swim sessions of 45 minutes each and sessions where youth can register for various aquatics programming will be offered,” the statement said.

According to city officials, face coverings must be worn at all times when visitors aren’t in the water, and social distancing of six feet is required for all people outside a “household group.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Three children under 12 per adult are allowed, the statement said.

“As we head towards the end of summer, I am pleased we are able to open up indoor swimming options for our residents,” Walsh said in the statement. “BCYF has spent a lot of time making sure that safety protocols are in place so that we can open these additional recreational facilities within the current COVID-19 guidelines. I encourage residents to take advantage of these options and continue to take all the precautions: wearing face coverings when out, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.