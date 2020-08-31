Error in exam school admissions kept dozens out, BPS says

Those accidentally denied entry will be notified Monday and invited to the schools they earned a seat in, said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, and those wrongly admitted won’t be notified of the error or have their invitations rescinded as the district wants to “do no harm.”

The error, which resulted from staffers improperly converting between two grading systems, led to 77 students getting into schools they shouldn’t have, and 90 others being invited to a school that was not their top choice, officials said.

Boston Public Schools on Monday announced it mistakenly denied 62 students, largely from private, charter, or parochial schools, entry to the district’s coveted exam schools since last year.

“My biggest thing is to make it right for students and families and to bring sunshine on this and correct it,” Cassellius said.

The district learned of the error after being contacted by an affected student’s tutor on July 29. After officials started looking into the issue, they realized that the district’s adoption of a new student database in December 2018 led to one office no longer properly converting between grading systems. The district’s grading system largely uses scores of 1 to 4, while a handful of district schools and all charter, private, and Catholic schools use grading systems of A to F.

“It was just one team was not talking to the other team,” Cassellius said, adding she would consider disciplinary action for the staffers involved in the mistake.

She said the district, once aware of one student being affected, decided to comb through the other students’ applications to determine whether others were affected by the same mistake.

The students were largely last year’s incoming seventh graders, Cassellius said. The error was caught in time to change the outcome for this year’s incoming seventh graders, she said, though the families would learn of their new admittance Monday, three weeks before the first day of school. Additionally, families of students affected by the mistake can defer admission for a year due to concerns about coronavirus and choose to enroll their child for 9th grade, she said.

The district invites more than 1,300 students each year to enroll in an exam school based on a combination of their scores on an entrance exam and their grade-point average.

Because of the grading conversion mistake last year, 25 students were not invited to an exam school who should have been, including four from district schools and 21 from non-district schools. Of those, 10 were white, eight were Latino, five were Black, and two were Asian.

Also that year, 56 of the 58 students who were wrongfully invited to their lower-choice exam school were from out-of-district schools. Of those students, 23 were white, 18 were Black, 11 were Latino, and five were Asian.

There were 30 students in 2019 and 37 this year who were invited to schools they should not have been, Cassellius said.





