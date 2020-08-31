Brockton firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at vacant home

A Brockton fire dispatcher said Monday afternoon that the deputy chief who could comment on the blaze remained at the scene.

The Easton Fire Department confirmed via Twitter that it was covering a Brockton fire station during “this 4 alarm fire on Pleasant St.” in Brockton.

Brockton firefighters on Monday battled a four-alarm blaze at a vacant home in their city, officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told The Enterprise of Brockton that the fire at 629 Pleasant St., a vacant home, broke out around 11:32 a.m., and firefighters dealt with heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

“It got real stubborn in the attack space,” Nardelli told The Enterprise. “A lot of plywood walls, different kind of finish work, it took a while for us to get at.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been hurt in the fire.

