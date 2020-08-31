Brockton man charged with assaulting an officer after traffic stop

Jackson is on probation for an armed robbery conviction in Suffolk Superior Court and was ordered held after his initial court appearance, prosecutors said. He is due back in court Sept. 4.

Tykeam Jackson, 25, was arrested Friday on a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A Brockton man was charged in federal court in Boston after he allegedly dragged a US law enforcement officer with his vehicle for several feet during a traffic stop, authorities said Monday.

On Thursday, a deputized federal law enforcement officer pulled Jackson over for speeding on Route 28 in Avon and told him to get out of the vehicle, according to the US attorney’s office. But Jackson allegedly hit the gas, causing the vehicle to drag the officer for several feet and throw him to the ground, prosecutors said.

Jackson then allegedly sped off, ignoring traffic signals and accelerating to a speed of roughly 100 miles per hour in the breakdown lane of Route 24, according to prosecutors. After trying to cross all three travel lanes, he lost control and crashed the vehicle into a guardrail, prosecutors said.

Jackson then ran across Route 24, narrowly avoiding being hit by oncoming cars, and was later found by a state trooper obstructing traffic on busy roadway and arrested, prosecutors said.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, prosecutors said.

