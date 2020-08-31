CDC says most COVID-19 deaths in US involved underlying health conditions

Some 94 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in the US between the week ending Feb. 1 and the week ending Aug. 22 had other health conditions that also contributed to their passing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The information was contained in the CDC’s “Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics,” put out by the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

According to the most recent update Wednesday, for just 6 percent of all virus deaths during the relevant period, “COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”