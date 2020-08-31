A cloudy start to September, but sunny days ahead

High pressure is firmly in control today. High pressure means that the air is sinking from above, and as the air sinks, it actually dries out. This is one of the reasons why we generally associate nice weather with high pressure. The winds around this high circulate in a clockwise fashion and as the high pushes into eastern Canada, our winds will turn a little more south and east. This is going to change things.

As we close out meteorological summer today, the skies are blue, the air is dry, and the temperatures are pleasant. Labor Day weekend is late this year, so will we have any summer weather to go along with the first week of September?

There were clear skies over much of New England Monday morning, but clouds are looming south. COD Weather





Forecasting cloudiness when you don’t have an organized storm can be a bit of a challenge. One is apt to under or over forecast the amount of cloudiness. An area might see completely cloudy skies for a few hours in the middle of the day when 50 miles away, it’s either hardly sunny or even nicer.

Check out the little loop below that I created using the GFS model as a predictor of cloudiness. You can see the four panels, the bottom right representing the total cloud cover and the other panels representing low, middle, and high clouds. It tends to be more impactful.

Clouds are forecast to move into the area later Tuesday and Wednesday. WeatherBell





You might be saying, Well, I can deal with clouds but will it be any rain? Since there’s no organized weather system, rain would be quite limited. In spite of some measurable rain over the weekend, we actually still do need the rain. I don’t see any significant rainfall on the horizon. Look for temperatures in the 70s through Wednesday before the warm-up.

Rainfall will be limited through Thursday in spite of clouds. NOAA





Thursday, warmer and more humid air will flow into New England. Along with the higher temperatures, we will get rid of the cloudiness. This will provide us with a couple of nice beach days. Highs will be in the 80s with noticeable humidity. Since school has not started for most areas, it’s a good chance to get away. Dew points will also be rising at the end of the week, getting back into the 60s and low 70s for that tropical feel.

Once we get into September, humidity tends not to last more than a day or two. One notable exception was September 2018 when we experienced some of the highest dew points for the entire month that we’ve ever seen since records began. There are some indications that the second week of September may turn out very humid with a strong tropical flow. Although the next few nights look nice and comfortable, don’t take out those air conditioners yet, you might regret it.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.