Final day of campaigning arrives ahead of an unprecedented Election Day

Galvin was scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. on the status of Massachusetts’ new vote-by-mail system, which allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic. He told WCVB-TV that more than 700,000 ballots have already been cast, and more than 600,000 of those were mail-in ballots. So far, suburban voters have been more likely to take advantage of the vote-by-mail system, he said.

More than 700,000 people in Massachusetts have already voted in Tuesday’s election, Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a television interview that aired on Sunday, as the hours until an unprecedented Election Day dwindled.

The early voting period, which began on Aug. 22, ended on Friday.

Galvin said in the WCVB interview that because so many people have already voted early or voted by mail, he expects fewer people to show up for in-person voting on Election Day.

“I don’t anticipate lines at all,” he said.

Galvin also urged those who have filled out mail-in ballots but not yet returned them to drop them off in person, because they aren’t likely to reach clerks’ offices in time by mail. But he cautioned that voters looking to drop off their completed ballots should go to their town clerk’s office or a designated drop-off location, and not their polling place.

Mail-in ballots must arrive to clerks’ offices by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in order to be counted. Drop-off locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Candidates were set to criss-cross the state on Monday for their final day of campaigning. In the race for the Senate Democratic primary, Senator Edward J. Markey was expected to hold events in Brookline, Mattapan, and West Roxbury, while Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III was set to begin his day in Western Massachusetts before visiting Worcester, Lowell, Lawrence, and Boston.

