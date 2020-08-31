Update: Governor makes decision Monday on how to reopen Rhode Island’s public schools

Months after the last school year was hijacked by the coronavirus, sending all schools into hurried plans for distance learning, Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will announce at 1 p.m. Monday plans for the fall semester starting Sept. 14. (Teachers report back Sept. 9.)

Instead, this is just the preview of what’s to come.

PROVIDENCE -- This late summer day was supposed to be the first day for Rhode Island public schools.

Raimondo opened the news conference by touting Rhode Island’s testing capabilities.

More than 45,000 tests completed in last seven days, some days percent positives were below 1 percent, she said. She said that Rhode Island is running twice as many tests as Massachusetts and 50 percent more than Connecticut.

Advertisement

She said the percent positive rate for Monday is 1.2 percent -- “an excellent place to be.”

“This should give you confidence that here in Rhode Island we are doing about as well as we can,” Raimondo said.

The state conducted 1,200 inspections of businesses last week and found 96 percent were complying with mask-wearing by staff and customers, Raimondo said. However, the inspectors found customers and bartenders weren’t kept separated at 14 percent of bars, and 15 percent of bars had crowds, she said. And, 17 percent of businesses were not screening people for symptoms before they entered, she said.

Raimondo pushed an initiative by the state, starting Monday, inviting Rhode Islanders -- particularly businesses and organizations -- to “Take it Outside” by reserving spaces at state properties and find state-hosted areas outside with wifi, at TakeItOutsideRI.com.

After Labor Day, state beaches will remain open and will have free parking, but no lifeguards.

Raimondo and Infante-Green had asked school districts for plans for three different scenarios: in-person learning, remote learning, or a hybrid of both. The state will make its decision based on five key metrics: statewide virus data, municipal trends, testing capability, a district’s ability to acquire necessary cleaning supplies and personal protection equipment, and the operational readiness of each school. Municipalities with 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week won’t be able to fully reopen in-person.

Advertisement

Both Raimondo and Infante-Green have said they prefer in-person learning -- and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said two weeks ago that, as a state, Rhode Island is “starting from a very good place” to open its schools -- but not everyone is convinced.

A few districts are choosing to remain with distance learning. Eight superintendents sent a letter last week saying they will also choose distance learning if their concerns about building safety aren’t addressed.

Rhode Island is up to 21,949 positive tests so far this year, with 266 new cases since Friday and 46 overnight, according to data from the state Department of Health published Monday. Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,048. There are 77 people hospitalized, with nine in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com