It’s decision day for reopening schools in Rhode Island

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 21,683 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 58 new cases. The state announced two new deaths, bringing the total to 1,046. There were 81 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Today was supposed to be the first day of school in Rhode Island. Instead, Governor Gina Raimondo and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are expected to announce their plan for the Sept. 14 reopening of schools.

The options: Completely in-person, a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, or all distance learning.

Both Raimondo and Infante-Green have said that they favor an in-person reopening, but they’re facing pushback from teachers and parents who are concerned that allowing students to return to poorly-ventilated buildings will lead to a spike on coronavirus cases.

We’re already seen a group of eight superintendents make it clear that they aren’t comfortable with an in-person reopening, and Pawtucket and Cumberland are among the districts that have formally decided to open the year with distance learning. On the flip side, North Kingstown’s school committee has voted against a full distance learning plan.

The state will make its decision based on five key metrics: statewide virus data, municipal trends, testing capability, a district’s ability to acquire necessary cleaning supplies and personal protection equipment, and the operational readiness of each school (think transportation plans).

We already know that communities seeing 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week won’t be able to fully reopen in-person, which means that Central Falls and Providence would be a no go (based on the most recent data).

The good news is that every district in the state was asked to submit a plan for various reopening scenarios, and several districts are offering distance learning academies that allow families to keep their children home for the first half of the school year.

We also know that the plan for every district in the state is to start the school year on Sept. 14 and end on June 25. Teachers will be asked to report for three days of professional development on Sept. 9.

Raimondo’s press conference is at 1 p.m. today.

Governor Gina Raimondo's coronavirus press conference is today at 1 p.m.

The state Board of Elections will begin certifying mail ballots today.

