Legendary Suffolk Downs racetrack announcer Jim Hannon dead at 92

Born and raised in Winchester, Hannon graduated from Winchester High School and Boston University and served in the US Army and as a member of the Winchester Fire Department , according to his online obituary . But what Hannon became most known for was his voice, and he was a staple at racetracks around New England for decades. Hannon called his first race at Scarborough Downs in 1954 and went on to become the race caller at Delaware Park and Beulah Park in the 1960s. In 1965 he became the track announcer at Narragansett Park, and four years later he succeeded his mentor Babe Rubenstein and became the announcer at both Suffolk Downs and Rockingham Park.

In a recent column for Thoroughbred Daily News, writer T.D. Thornton described Hannon as “the Runyonesque race caller known for his booming bass voice, charismatic showmanship, and roaring, motorboat-like laugh that resonated through the press boxes of New England racetracks” since the 1950s.

“An entire generation of fans has evolved since ’Big Jim’ (as he preferred to be called) last regularly ’hollered horses’ (his preferred job description) at Suffolk Downs and Rockingham Park,” Thornton wrote. “Even though the region’s racing is now gone... legions of New Englanders will forever associate a day at the races with his gravel-throated, growling calls punctuated by enthusiastic catch phrases like ’Here they come for the money!’ and the emphatic ’Put a ring around’ so-and-so, which meant Big Jim deemed a horse to be so home free in deep stretch that you might as well circle its number in your program as the winner.”

During his lengthy career Hannon also called races at Lincoln Downs, Berkshire Downs, Timonium, Charles Town, Great Barrington Fair and the Brockton Fair, according to his obituary. In 2008 he made a special appearance at Suffolk Downs for “Jim Hannon Day” and returned to the announcer’s booth to call a pair of races. Later that evening he was inducted into the New England Turf Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lyons Funeral Home, 28 Elm St., in Danvers. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126.

