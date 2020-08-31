Man dies while tubing on Sebago Lake in Maine

Corey Wilcox, 37, of Brunswick, was being towed behind a 22-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat that had been rented at Port Harbor Marine, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on New Place Cove near Point Sebago in Casco, Maine.

A man died while he was riding on a tube on Sebago Lake in Maine, authorities said.

There were five adults on the boat who were out on the water for a work outing, officials said in the statement.

When Wilcox started showing signs of medical distress while he was being towed on the tube, the pontoon boat stopped and several passengers went into the water to help him.

Another boat in the vicinity also stopped to help Wilcox, who was not wearing a life jacket. Authorities said Wilcox was pulled aboard and lifesaving measures were made, but were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The rough water conditions on the lake may have contributed to the incident, officials said in the statement. On Sunday, officials said the Medical Examiner’s Office planned to perform an exam on Wilcox and the incident was being investigated by the Maine Warden Service.

