Man shot in East Boston

A man suffered life threatening injuries after he was shot Sunday night near Lombardi Park in East Boston, authorities said.
In a separate incident that may be related to a car crash, two people were apparently shot on American Legion Highway in Roslindale around 12:35 a.m. Monday, Boston police said.
The circumstances are still under investigation and police said the two victims admitted themselves to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
In the East Boston situation, Boston police responded about 9:41 p.m. and found the wounded man, Sergeant Detective John Boyle said.
He was rushed to a local hospital, he said.
When police arrived, they encountered an “unruly” crowd at the crime scene, Boyle said.
Boyle said a large part of the park was blocked off for the crime scene investigation.
No arrests have been made.
(Michael Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this report.)
