Man shot in East Boston

A man suffered life threatening injuries after he was shot Sunday night near Lombardi Park in East Boston, authorities said.

In a separate incident that may be related to a car crash, two people were apparently shot on American Legion Highway in Roslindale around 12:35 a.m. Monday, Boston police said.

The circumstances are still under investigation and police said the two victims admitted themselves to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.