New ’Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor’ stamp to be issued

A new postal stamp commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower will be issued on Sept. 17.

Artist Greg Harlin illustrated the image of the Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor using a combination of watercolor, gouache, and acrylics to “convey a scene of desolate beauty at the end of the Pilgrims’ long journey to an unfamiliar world,” according to the United States Postal Service website. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp and pane, the website states.