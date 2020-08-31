No more splish-splash at Maine’s Aquaboggan, which abruptly closed

SACO, Maine (AP) — Aquaboggan Water Park says “strict and inconsistent state regulations” have forced it to close for the season.

Park officials said an update to Maine coronavirus safety guidelines reduced the number of people allowed in the park from 1,500 to 100. Police showed up Friday to serve managers with a cease and desist letter.

Aquaboggan officials said the water park in Saco should be treated the same as beaches and other open spaces.