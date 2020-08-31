‘Paint me,’ said the unsigned letter. So Gloucester rallied to help a family fix up their home.

“I was kind of embarrassed that people were looking at the house,” said Curcuru, who shares the two-family dwelling with 72-year-old Marilyn, his wife of 51 years, and their daughter, Lynanne. “I didn’t want them to think I wasn’t doing things because I didn’t feel like doing them.”

He snapped a photo of the envelope addressed to “Current Resident” and posted it on Facebook -- along with the single sheet of notebook paper that read, “Please paint me! Eyesore. THANKS! Your Neighbors.”

After 71-year-old Jim Curcuru read the anonymous letter mailed to his family’s home on Perkins Street in Gloucester’s Portuguese Hill neighborhood on July 20, he did something completely out of character.

Curcuru said he would have gladly explained the family’s situation to anyone who took the time to ask. As illnesses, job loss, and responsibilities piled up over the years, so did the costs of maintaining a 100-year-old home.

“My wife has lived in this home all her life. I never wanted it to get to this condition. We just never had the extra money,” he said. “She was working full-time but had to stop, and I was working full-time but had to stop. I still did as much as I could, but the list kept growing and it got out of hand. It really bothered me that people would think I’d just say, ‘To heck with the house. I’ll just let it rot.’”

Yet instead of more unkindness, the Curcurus have encountered generosity. Since the community caught wind of the anonymous letter, people from Gloucester and far beyond have rallied around the family, raising more than $62,000 toward repainting and restoring their home.

After Jim Curcuru posted the anonymous letter online, Lynanne wrote a response, which her sister, Michelle Curcuru Baran of Ipswich, posted to her own Facebook page. It garnered 266 likes, 235 comments, and 322 shares.

“To my concerned neighbor: Thank you for letting me know my house needs to be painted. Guess what? I know. I’ve been working on it for almost four years,” Lynanne wrote. “I myself always drive by houses that look like mine and wonder what’s up in their lives. I don’t judge them, not knowing what they may be going through.”

Marilyn and Jim Curcuru at their wedding in 1969. Curcuru family

Jim and Marilyn Curcuru were students at different high schools in Gloucester when they met while attending a drum and bugle band competition. After marrying in 1969, Jim moved into Marilyn’s family home on Perkins Street, where they raised their two daughters and a son, Jim Jr.

According to Jim Sr., Marilyn lost her mobility within a year of being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1992. Jim said he often worked 50 hours a week at his business, Jim’s Frame Design in Gloucester, before a 2006 heart attack followed by quadruple bypass surgery and continuing medical issues forced its closure.

Jim Curcuru was able to resume working part-time around the same time that Lynanne left her job to care for her mother in 2007. He officially retired this past June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Word of the anonymous letter spread online and through the tight-knit neighborhood, prompting a visit of support from Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and multiple offers of help from individuals and local businesses.

Marilyn and Jim Curcuru, pictured on Aug. 3, have lived on Perkins Street in Gloucester's Portuguese Hill neighborhood throughout their 51-year marriage. Marilyn was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1992. Curcuru family

Restoration Gloucester, a grass-roots community group, took those offers one step further on Aug. 7 by establishing a GoFundMe page. More than 1,000 donors have contributed online donations and checks ranging from $5 to $5,000 from MS is BS, a nonprofit based in Dracut.

The goal is to raise $80,000 to restore the home to a “comfortable and livable condition.” In addition to painting, home improvement projects include a new roof, windows, wheelchair ramp, and replacing rotted clapboards with siding.

Baran’s 11-year daughter Miranda, who contributed $140 by selling her homemade chapstick, said her initial anger softened to sympathy for the anonymous writer who was more interested in aesthetics than the sight of a home with a wheelchair ramp and a neighbor who must be transported by ambulance to doctor appointments.

“It’s an emotional thing,” Baran said. “It’s nice to see something beautiful come from such a negative situation.”

Curcuru said he is frequently asked if he has discovered who wrote the unsigned letter. He hasn’t learned the author’s identity and no longer feels it’s important.

Instead, Curcuru said he is “overwhelmed and humbled” by the generosity of neighbors, friends, his former coworkers at Hometown Ace Hardware in Gloucester, and strangers from as far away as Australia whom he now considers friends.

“I don’t know what to say. This started because I was upset when I opened the letter, and I wanted to get it off my chest. Everything else – it’s something I never dreamed of,” Curcuru said. “This community always comes together and rallies around people who need help. Not just me, but everybody. Gloucester is a great place to live.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.