They went magnet fishing and reeled in a firearm in Jamaica Plain

Officers were called to 102 Jewish War Veterans Drive around 7:42 p.m. Saturday for a found firearm, according to the statement.

In a statement, police provided details of the surprising find.

Two people who went magnetic fishing off a bridge in Jamaica Plain over the weekend made a startling discovery when they pulled up a snub nose revolver covered in gunk, according to Boston police.

“Upon arrival, an officer met with Park Rangers and two concerned parties on a bridge behind the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital,” the statement said. “The callers stated that they were magnet fishing off the bridge when their magnet made contact with something heavy. Upon removal, they discovered that they recovered a firearm.”

Police described the gun as “a black snub nose revolver” that “was loaded and covered in muddy gunk.”

The make and model were hard to discern, owing to the muck that blanketed the weapon.

“Due to the mud, the make and model were not immediately identified,” police said. “Firearm turned over to the Ballistics Unit for further investigation.”

The statement didn’t identify the magnet fishers by name.





