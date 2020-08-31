Trump offered FBI director job to then Homeland security chief John Kelly back in 2017, explosive new book says

Chief among them was the previously unreported conversation between Trump and Kelly - a Brighton native and retired Marine general who served as Trump’s Homeland Security secretary and later his chief of staff before stepping down in 2018 - the day after Comey’s ouster.

Axios obtained an advance copy of the book, titled “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President,” and reported on some of its findings Sunday.

One day after firing James Comey as FBI director in May 2017, President Trump offered the job to his then-Homeland Security chief John Kelly, under the condition Kelly remain “loyal to him, and only him,” according to an explosive new book from New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt.

Per the Axios report: “But the president added something else — if he became FBI director, Trump told him, Kelly needed to be loyal to him, and only him,” Schmidt writes, adding that Kelly “immediately realized the problem with Trump’s request for loyalty, and he pushed back on the president’s demand.”

Kelly also, Schmidt contends, “told others that Trump wanted to behave like an authoritarian and repeatedly had to be restrained and told what he could and could not legally do,” according to the Axios report.

The White House had no immediate comment Monday on the book’s claims.

Schmidt also writes that aside from “questions of the law, Kelly has told others that one of the most difficult tasks he faced with Trump was trying to stop him from pulling out of NATO — a move that Trump has repeatedly threatened but never made good on, which would have been a seismic breach of American alliances and an extraordinary gift to Putin,” according to Axios.

Axios also identified what it called the quote of the book: “Kelly has said that having to say no to Trump was like ‘French kissing a chainsaw.’”

In February 2020, Kelly blasted Trump publicly during a speech at Drew University in New Jersey. During that speech, the Atlantic reported at the time, Kelly voiced “misgivings” about Trump’s words and actions regarding North Korea, immigration, military discipline, Ukraine, and the news media.

“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head,” Trump tweeted in response to Kelly’s February remarks. “Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do.”

