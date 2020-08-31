Two fentanyl rings broken up and some 6.5 kilos of deadly drug seized, officials say

“This literally in front of me represents death,” said Mason, who noted that law enforcement often has the painful task of notifying families about the overdose death of a loved one. “We’ve had the unpleasant occasion to have to speak to a number of families that have suffered a loss.”

The arrests of five people were announced Monday at State Police headquarters in Framingham where Col. Christopher Mason stood in front of an array of suspected fentanyl worth an estimated $1.4 million, officials said.

Some 6.5 kilos of suspected fentanyl, the synthetic drug so powerful a gram or two can kill, was seized by law enforcement during a 48-hour span last week as investigators broke up two alleged drug trafficking rings operating in Methuen, Lawrence and Fall River, State Police said.

The investigations started Thursday and ended Saturday with the seizure of the fentanyl and the arrests of the suspects. One man, 30-year-old Anthony Levine, who allegedly led the Methuen-based ring from his apartment apparently removed a GPS monitoring bracelet and is now being sought by law enforcement.

Levine is suspected of dispatching two women from his Methuen residence to complete a drug deal in Brockton, a deal which had in fact been set up by law enforcement. Police stopped the women after seeing them leave Levine’s residence and allegedly seized 2 kilos of suspected fentanyl in their car. Isadora Castro, 29, and Kaylin Guillermo, 33, are facing drug trafficking charges.

Police then went to Levine’s residence on Pleasant Valley Street where they allegedly recovered $8,129 in cash, an additional 1,745 grams of fentanyl, 145 grams of methamphetamine and suspected Xanax and oxycodone pills, authorities said.

It took police about 12 hours to obtain a search warrant for his apartment and car, and Levine was allowed to leave the area, Mason said. The GPS bracelet Levine was wearing while awaiting trial on drug and gun charges pending in Norfolk Superior Court stopped operating, Mason said.

Separately, law enforcement was investigating drug dealing in Fall River and learned that the alleged supplier of the drugs was located in Lawrence. Police set up another drug buy and arrested 32-year-old Jose Baez-Lara who allegedly had 15 blocks of suspected fentanyl weighing 1,534 grams in a shoe box stuffed into a gift bag.

Baez-Lara was charged and faces drug trafficking charges, authorities said.

The two suspects in the original Fall River investigation were not identified by name. Police alleged they seized $11,600 in cash from a Liberty Street residence along with a revolver, ammunition, and suspected fentanyl.

Mason said investigators believe the Methuen and Lawrence rings were operating for at least a year.

The investigations involving State, Brockton and East Bridgewater police along with agents from the Department of Homeland Security are continuing.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.