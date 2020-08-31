Mass. reports 301 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

The numbers, which remain low compared to the springtime surge, come after the state reported 595 new cases over the weekend, and 25 new deaths. However, on Sunday , the seven-day weighted positivity case rate dropped below 1 percent for the first time since the outbreak began, and the three-day average of hospitalized patients also dipped to a new low of 302.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 11 to 8,827, the state Department of Public Health reported Monday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 301, bringing the total to 118,784.

Advertisement

The seven-day positivity rate reported Monday stayed relatively stable at 1 percent.

State officials also reported Monday that 18,740 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to more than 1.73 million. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 2.4 million.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 124 people, bringing that total to 112,727.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients stayed relatively steady at 303.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity rose slightly from zero to one. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 11, which is the lowest observed level and was first hit earlier in August.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss