A party at a Vermont ski lodge led to a COVID-19 outbreak

A private party at a Vermont ski lodge in mid-August led to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 14 people in Rutland County — including attendees and people they later came into contact with, the Vermont Department of Health announced Monday.

More than 40 people attended the Aug. 19 party at the Summit Lodge in Killington, and the health department’s contact tracing team has been working to reach them all, the health department said in a statement.

“We appreciate the cooperation of everyone who has responded to our contact tracing team,” Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, said in the statement. “I particularly thank the management of the Summit Lodge — for their adherence to the state’s guidelines for protecting their guests and employees, and for their assistance and support of our efforts to contain and minimize this outbreak.”