A party at a Vermont ski lodge led to a COVID-19 outbreak

A private party at a Vermont ski lodge in mid-August led to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected at least 14 people in Rutland County — including attendees and people they later came into contact with, the Vermont Department of Health announced Monday.
More than 40 people attended the Aug. 19 party at the Summit Lodge in Killington, and the health department’s contact tracing team has been working to reach them all, the health department said in a statement.
“We appreciate the cooperation of everyone who has responded to our contact tracing team,” Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, said in the statement. “I particularly thank the management of the Summit Lodge — for their adherence to the state’s guidelines for protecting their guests and employees, and for their assistance and support of our efforts to contain and minimize this outbreak.”
The health department is working aggressively to contain the outbreak, it said, and it urged residents to wear face coverings, maintain social distance, and stay home if they are sick.
Anyone who attended the party who has not been in touch with the health department is asked to call 802-863-7240. Attendees are also asked to limit exposure to others because asymptomatic carriers can help spread the virus to others.
Both attendees and those who have had close contact with them should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they see signs of the illness, the health department said.
There will be a pop-up testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Rutland Office of Local Health in the Asa Bloomer Building, the health department said. Registration is required and can be completed at healthvermont.gov/covid19-testing.
