Federal agency chief’s legacy stretches outside prison walls in Mass. and beyond

Norman Carlson’s obituary appropriately celebrates his innovative leadership of the federal Bureau of Prisons (Norman Carlson, forceful head of federal prisons, at 86, Aug. 21). In fact, some of his most important and lasting work happened outside prison walls.

One of his many contributions was his instrumental role in implementing residential reentry centers to aid individuals leaving federal prison and returning to their communities, including here in Massachusetts.

Community Resources for Justice’s Coolidge House reentry center, located in Boston, opened in 1973, when Carlson was leading the bureau. It is the longest-operating federal reentry center in the country, and its services have helped thousands of people transition home with the tools not just to overcome the barriers that face formerly incarcerated individuals but also to thrive.