Mass. Bail Fund’s ‘free them all’ approach leaves no thought for crime victims

However, if you’re the person raped, robbed, beaten, or murdered by one of the statistical 7 percent set free, it’s little consolation to you or your survivors that most of the other defendants are not getting arrested while released.

The Globe is the one missing the mark in its Aug. 17 editorial ”Criticism against Mass. Bail Fund misses the mark.” In its defense of the nonprofit bail fund’s goal to free all defendants held on bail, the Globe cites that only about 7 percent of those released before trial are charged with a new criminal offense. The Globe adds that by focusing on that 7 percent, the fund’s “critics miss the forest for the trees.”

Perhaps Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins made a mistake by not requesting a dangerousness hearing in the case of Shawn McClinton, a previously convicted sex offender, but the main fault for his new rape charges lies with the bail fund’s “free them all” policy, which demonstrates no consideration of the type of crime committed by the defendant or his or her prior criminal history.

If a company had a policy that demonstrated that it didn’t care if its products harmed society, it would be shut down as a public health threat.

Some people might deserve to have bail assistance because of their particular circumstances or minor criminal record. But we can only hope that the organizers behind the bail fund use some common sense the next time they post bail, and that they consider the value of our lives in their equation as well.

A. Jackson

Boston