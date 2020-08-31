Police should stop kettling protesters

What the protesters were experiencing was a tactic known as “ kettling ,” where officers block and detain a group of people in a small space for an indefinite period of time — sometimes for many hours. Once the protesters are trapped, officers either begin to slowly disperse the crowd or move to make arrests.

Earlier this summer, Kristie Puckett-Williams attended a police brutality protest in Charlotte, N.C. Along with other demonstrators, she marched peacefully until the police began using a crowd control tactic. After pepper-spraying the crowd, leaving many gasping for air as they tried to move away from the police, officers started boxing in the protesters, trapping them in an enclosed space.

Since Black Lives Matter protests erupted in May, law enforcement agencies have been kettling crowds across the country. The practice was used by armies in World War II. At best, it’s constitutionally questionable and at worst it’s dangerous and unethical, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which can spread easily when people are confined in groups. Police departments often say they kettle as a last resort, but lawmakers should ban officers from using the practice altogether.

Trapping protesters in a small space can often escalate violence. “Usually in setting the perimeters of the kettle, you often have police violently pushing people back into a small area, and they end up hitting people with their shields or batons,” said Noam Ostrander, a professor at DePaul University’s Department of Social Work. That can provoke peaceful protesters, and result in arrests. “You get this feeling of panic from being backed into a corner, so it can escalate the violence of the situation and perhaps lead to arrests for much more severe charges than what may have otherwise happened.” (In some instances, prosecutors buck the police arrests by declining to charge the detained protesters, as was the case in Brooklyn earlier this summer.)

The crowd-control tactic can also be traumatizing. “It’s horrible. It’s terrifying for the people involved. You have no escape route, you have no idea what’s happening to you,” said Puckett-Williams, who manages the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina’s Statewide Campaign for Smart Justice. Police often don’t give protesters a reason for why they are being detained, and they’re effectively trapped, for no reason other than protesting, until the officers decide to let them go. They aren’t allowed to leave to go to the bathroom or retrieve medication if they need it.

After the kettling incident in Charlotte, the ACLU of North Carolina filed a lawsuit against the city for kettling protesters and using other violent tactics. In a signed affidavit, Puckett-Williams said that as a result of being trapped while being exposed to tear gas, she felt like she was dying. “I do not believe I will ever be the same after experiencing and witnessing all the things I have since the protests began,” she added.

Kettling might also violate people’s constitutional rights. Once the police begin to corral a crowd, they include not just the protesters they are trying to suppress, but anyone in the vicinity, including bystanders, observers, and journalists. That potentially violates people’s Fourth Amendment rights of being free from unreasonable searches and seizures. In 2002, in Washington, D.C., police kettled up to 400 people in an anti-globalization protest, including demonstrators and passersby. Several lawsuits were filed as a result, and the city had to pay $11 million in settlements.

There’s also the issue of suppressing people’s right to assemble. “People are not engaging in protected constitutional activity, because of this retaliation from the police,” said Irena Como, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of North Carolina. “What’s happening is that this kind of police action is silencing political speech, and we’re seeing smaller crowds after days when police action has been so excessive and unlawful that people are pausing and not going out on the streets again to exercise their constitutional rights. That’s political censorship.”

While police justify kettling by arguing that they use it to prevent violence when someone is in danger, they have been accused of being the perpetrators of the violence they claim to want to avoid. Additionally, there can be unintended consequences.

When a group of about 50 protesters marched in Washington a few weeks ago, police kettled them in response to some vandalism in an otherwise peaceful protest. Before the night was over, medics had to go into the blocked off area and evacuate a protester experiencing a medical emergency. That’s not good policing; it’s a dangerous — and perhaps unconstitutional — tactic.

