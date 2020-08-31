Bruins eliminated in Game 5 by Lightning, and now big questions loom

It began on time in early October, when “coronavirus” was a term used by scientific researchers, not everyone on the planet.

This was the longest and likely, the strangest, Bruins season ever.

It stopped in Toronto, the Bruins trying to keep their season alive on the unfamiliar date of Aug. 31, on a makeshift TV stage at Scotiabank Arena.

At 14:10 of double overtime in Game 5, defenseman Victor Hedman lifted the Lightning to the Eastern Conference Final, scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the Bruins to clinch the series, 4-1.

The Bruins are done with their bubble journey, off to a late summer filled with questions. In the days to come, we may learn the futures of unrestricted free agents Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara.

“I haven’t made that decision,” said Chara, 43. “I just finished the game. I’m going to be open-minded.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy refused to speculate, but his message to the team came with the understanding that the 2020-21 edition, whenever it reforms, likely will not be the same.

“I told them: for me, it’s always an honor and a privilege to coach these guys,” Cassidy said on a Zoom conference, sounding a bit choked up. “I appreciate their commitment. There was a commitment to be here. A lot of sacrifices.”

David Krejci, his head down and hat brim blocking his eyes, was sniffling as he spoke.

“It just hit me after the game,” he said. “The core group, we have one or two or three years left . . . It’s just kind of a little sad with now.”

Brad Marchand, who scored 87 points as the Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy, was gutted after the ouster. After losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on home ice last year, they returned as the only NHL team to reach 100 points before the pause.

“The way things were rolling throughout the season, we thought we were going to go all the way,” Marchand said. “Guys had to dedicate a lot of time and effort to be here. It’s kind of a waste of time now. We spent the last three months getting ready for this, and we walk away with [nothing].

“You never know how many opportunities you’ll have to win a Cup.”

Patrice Bergeron expressed hope for another, though he admitted he was thinking about the possible end of an era.

“Obviously wish everybody comes back and we have another chance at it,” he said. “It’s always a pleasure and treat when you’re going out there with guys you’ve been around for 10-plus years.”

The winning goal looked like so many the Lightning have scored. Brayden Point jumped on the ice and flew around the Bruins’ zone. Hedman, logging his 38th minute of the game, flung a shot through Brandon Carlo’s legs, past the screening bodies of Krug and Pat Maroon, and under Jaroslav Halak’s arm.

Tampa celebrated, but not too long. Everyone was too tired. There were full handshakes and full respect.

It was the second-longest game this summer, short of the five-OT epic between Tampa and Columbus in the first round. It was the longest Bruins game since 2013, when Chicago’s Andrew Shaw won Game 1 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final at 12:08 of the third overtime.

The Bruins poured 46 shots and 76 attempts on Andrei Vasilevskiy through the end of the first OT. Marchand produced two of the best chances without landing a shot, pirouetting and dancing off the wing. Boston outshot Tampa, 10-3, at 5 on 5 in the first OT.

Meanwhile, Boston’s defense was working. Tampa, which lost star Nikita Kucherov midway through the first period, put zero shots on goal in the 17 minutes after Anthony Cirelli scored with 7:57 left in regulation. The B’s allowed 28 shots in the first four periods.

At 10:27 of overtime, David Krejci was whistled for tripping. It was a bit of a makeup call against Krejci, who moments before skated free after he broke Point’s tick with a slack. Point loudly protested.

Jaroslav Halak, who stopped 26 shots in the first 80 minutes, made four saves on the PK.





Pastrnak’s power play strike evened the score at 1 after Ondrej Palat broke the ice. Then, in the third period, Krejci, Playoff Krech himself, answered Cirelli’s re-direct at 12:03 to send it into overtime when he beat Vasilevskiy on a backdoor tally with 2:33 remaining.

Krejci deposited the tying goal with equal parts luck, timing and poise.

Krejci, twice the leading scorer in the playoffs (2011 and 2013), knew Chara had his head up at the blue line, looking to make a play. When Chara released a pass toward the net, Krejci broke from Cedric Paquette’s check.

He didn’t expect Chara’s feed to take a wild bounce off Ondrej Palat’s stick, skitter between two Tampa defenders, and land on Krejci’s tape.

Some observations from the game:

▪ He has not scored as a Bruin, but let the record show Ondrej Kase drew a tripping call on Hedman, Tampa’s top penalty-killing defenseman, with 1:56 left in regulation. The Bruins could not capitalize before OT.

▪ The Lightning went ahead, 2-1, on the second of their two deflected goals. After the Bruins iced the puck, the fourth line losing the battle to Tampa’s top line, Par Lindholm lost the draw to Point. As Hedman wound up from the point, Cirelli rotated to the slot and was free to tip it home with 7:57 left in regulation. No one tied him up.

▪ The Bruins didn’t have Charlie McAvoy for that sequence. The No. 1 defenseman was hammered head-first into the boards from behind by Paquette at 5:51 of the third. Despite Paquette’s league-wide reputation and the precedent officials set with earlier calls (Nick Ritchie’s reviewed boarding major in Game 4), there was no penalty call. The Bruins were incensed, and spent some eight minutes without their top blue liner.

McAvoy returned by the end of regulation.

▪ The Bruins helped Halak, limiting the Lightning to 13 shots through two periods. Halak benefitted from two hit posts by the Bolts, but he made several impressive stops. He undoubtedly gave his mates confidence at 2:29, when he slid post-to-post to deny an Alex Killorn one-timer from below the circles.

▪ After some good chances in an up-and-down opening few minutes, the Bruins were hemmed in. The Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton pair and the Krejci line had chances to clear, but failed. The Bolts converted on a spectacular tip by Palat at 4:21, who has goals in four straight games. He made it 1-0 for the third game in a row.

▪ Before Pastrnak ripped home a one-timer at 12:38 of the second, Boston’s power play had a slow start. They were yanked off the ice after a fruitless minute. The second unit briefly appeared, but Cassidy sent the No. 1 unit back out. Bergeron set up Krejci out high, and Krejci expertly sold a backscratcher of a slapshot. On the downswing, he slipped it over to Pastrnak, who didn’t miss from the left circle.

The Bruins’ goal-a-game PP scored for the fifth time in the series.

▪ Through 40 minutes, the Lightning was 0-for-3 on the power play, with one shot on goal. They didn’t have Kucherov, who was cut by Chara’s high stick at 12:48, a double-minor for the Bruins captain and PK minute-muncher. The Bruins were also missing Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, two of their regular forwards on the kill.

▪ After the high stick, Kucherov went to the dressing room for the final 7:12 of the first period. He returned for the start of the second, but took himself out of the game with about six minutes left in the period.

▪ The Bruins paid the price, blocking 16 shots through 40 minutes. Chara was drilled twice in the lower leg by slappers, and was clearly hobbled. He and Matt Grzelcyk blocked three shots each.









