Former Georgetown coach, Celtics player John Thompson dies at 78

“More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday,” the statement said. “We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us.”

His death was announced in a family statement Monday. No details were disclosed.

John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.

Before beginning his legendary coaching career, Thompson played basketball at Providence College. After he was drafted by the Celtics in the third round of the 1964 draft, he served as the backup center to Bill Russell for two seasons.

One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.

At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999. He was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame months later in October.

In 27 seasons with the Hoyas, Thompson compiled a record of 596-239.

One of his sons, John Thompson III, was hired as Georgetown’s coach in 2004. When the son was fired in 2017, the elder Thompson -- known affectionately as “Big John” or “Pops” to many -- was at the news conference announcing Ewing as the successor.

