Braves at Red Sox | 7:30 p.m. (NESN)

Game 35: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Colten Brewer will be on the mound for the Red Sox tonight.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

After taking two out of three against the Washington Nationals, the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Braves tonight at Fenway Park.

BRAVES (19-14): TBA

Pitching: LHP Max Fried (5-0, 1.35 ERA)

RED SOX (12-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Colten Brewer (0-2, 4.57 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Braves vs. Brewer: Travis d’Arnaud 1-1

Red Sox vs. Fried: José Peraza 2-3, Kevin Pillar 1-4, Kevin Plawecki 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-1

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is 11-for-21 in his last five games, including three doubles, three homers and eight RBI.

Notes: Brewer has walked 12 and struck out 21 in 21⅔ innings this season. ... In his last 12 games, Xander Bogaerts is batting .370 with a 1.107 OPS (17-for-46, four walks, three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs scored). ... Devers has four extra-base hits and seven RBI in his last five games, and is 21-for-69 (.304) with 16 RBI in his last 16 games. ... Fried has allowed just 26 hits in 40 innings over seven starts, holding opponents to a .190 batting average.

