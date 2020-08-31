Game 35: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking two out of three against the Washington Nationals, the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Braves tonight at Fenway Park.

RED SOX (12-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Colten Brewer (0-2, 4.57 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Braves vs. Brewer: Travis d’Arnaud 1-1

Red Sox vs. Fried: José Peraza 2-3, Kevin Pillar 1-4, Kevin Plawecki 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-1

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers is 11-for-21 in his last five games, including three doubles, three homers and eight RBI.

Notes: Brewer has walked 12 and struck out 21 in 21⅔ innings this season. ... In his last 12 games, Xander Bogaerts is batting .370 with a 1.107 OPS (17-for-46, four walks, three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs scored). ... Devers has four extra-base hits and seven RBI in his last five games, and is 21-for-69 (.304) with 16 RBI in his last 16 games. ... Fried has allowed just 26 hits in 40 innings over seven starts, holding opponents to a .190 batting average.

