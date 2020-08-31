Jaguars waive former first-round pick Leonard Fournette

The Houston Texans signed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham to a four-year, $58 million contract extension. A second-round draft pick in 2017 who was in the last year of his rookie deal, Cunningham ranked second in the NFL last season with a career-high 137 tackles, good for fourth most in franchise history. He also set career highs in tackles for losses (seven), fumble recoveries (two), sacks (two), and quarterback hits (three) … Chargers safety Derwin James could miss significant time for the second straight season after suffering a right knee injury during Sunday’s scrimmage. Coach Anthony Lynn said there’s no timetable for his return. A 2018 All-Pro selection, James had a stress fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during training camp last year and missed the first 11 games. He broke the same bone during the spring of 2016 at Florida State … The 49ers placed starting middle linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day after he missed practice, and less than two weeks before the start of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he couldn’t get into details about whether Warner tested positive or how long he would be out because of NFL protocols … The Giants agreed to a one-year deal with former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan , who spent the last three seasons Tennessee … The Raiders released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara , who was signed as a free agent to provide a veteran presence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series that could help the franchise get the No. 1 draft pick in April. Drafted fourth overall in 2017 — ahead of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — Fournette’s time in Jacksonville took a downward turn in 2018. He was injured, suspended, and on the bench in crunch time. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions, criticized and admittedly not in ideal shape late in the year. He bounced back last year with his best season. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards. Fournette has 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. After Jacksonville fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin last December, Fournette landed on the trading block. But general manager Dave Caldwell found no takers. He is due $4.17 million this season.

COLLEGES

LSU WR Chase opts out of 2020 season

LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he is opting out of the 2020 college season to turn his attention to next spring’s NFL Draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall. Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff award winner in 2019, when he set single-season Southeastern Conference records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20. He had nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game … A court filing shows that Big Ten Conference presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The court documents did not identify how each school voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season … Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, a team spokesman said. Garrett was treated for wounds from a bullet that police said passed through both of his cheeks. Coach Ryan Day didn’t say whether Garrett would be able to play if the Big Ten starts a season later in the fall or winter.

Advertisement

TOUR DE FRANCE

Ewan sprints to third-stage victory

Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won a sprint finish to claim the third stage of the Tour de France, a 123-mile ride from Nice to Sisteron, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier. With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then — after more than five hours in the saddle — Ewan darted to the left to overcome Irishman Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career Tour stage win. Alaphilippe retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi still third, seven seconds behind.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

New safety plan in place for horse racing

Looking to halt doping scandals and horse deaths marring their sport, thoroughbred racing leaders announced the launch of an integrity and safety authority to create national standards replacing the patchwork of state regulations overseeing the industry. The authority will help set industry-wide standards for medication use, track conditions, and other safety standards to protect thoroughbreds and their riders. The initiative will be backed by federal legislation to be introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican said the horse racing industry “deserves uniform standards and guidelines that will help protect this sport.” California’s Santa Anita racetrack has been particularly rattled by a number of deaths when horses broke down … D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, is back at his Churchill Downs barn in Louisville, Ky. after recovering from COVID-19. Lukas, who turns 85 on Wednesday, isn’t sure how he contracted the coronavirus but said he got “really sick.” Lukas has won 14 Triple Crown races, most recently the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow, and has 4,839 career wins and more than $282 million in purse earnings … The Russian Athletics Federation submitted a draft anti-doping reform plan to World Athletics, the latest step it had to follow to avoid being expelled by the sport’s governing body. The Russian federation was on the brink of expulsion after missing a July 1 deadline to pay World Athletics $6.3 million in a fine and other costs but was reprieved when the Russian sports ministry provided the funds six weeks later.

Advertisement





Advertisement



