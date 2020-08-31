Jimmy Butler scores 40, Heat defenders do rest in Game 1 win over Bucks

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists for the Bucks. But Antetokounmpo’s night will likely be best remembered by what he did at the foul line: The reigning MVP went 4 for 12 from the stripe.

Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Tyler Herro added 11 points for Miami, which improved to 5-0 in the postseason.

Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27, and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-104, in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday night.

Advertisement

Kyle Korver added 11 for the Bucks, who scored 40 points in the first quarter and managed 64 the rest of the way. Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe was ruled out before the game with a strained right hamstring.

Miami led, 92-86, after three quarters, after trailing for most of the game to that point — then managed only 3 points in the first 6:30 of the fourth quarter.

The Bucks didn’t exactly exploit that slump.

Marvin Williams’s 3-point play with 7:40 left got Milwaukee within 95-93, and it stayed a one-possession game for nearly five minutes. Antetokounmpo scored for a 96-95 lead midway through the fourth, before Butler drove and got a baseline floater to fall on the next Miami possession to put Miami back on top.

Butler’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left pushed the lead to 102-96, and Herro — after Adebayo extended a possession with an offensive rebound — connected on a 3 with 1:34 left to make it 109-101.

Advertisement

Pelicans’ Ingram honored

New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram was named the NBA’s most improved player in a season that saw him bounce back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second overall in 2016.

Ingram, who came to New Orleans as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged a team-leading and career-best 23.8 points per game while hitting 46.3 percent of his shots. He also became an NBA All-Star for the first time.

“It goes back to last March, me getting injured, and not being able to be back on the court until September,” Ingram said on a Zoom call Monday after being informed by his parents he had won the award. “That’s very little time to start preseason and to start the regular season, but I was ready for it. Since Day 1 . . . I just wanted to put in my work every single day and just get the best out of it.”

Ingram credited former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry for his success, saying the coach who was fired on Aug. 15 “gave me a great opportunity for me to go out there and do what I wanted to do.”

Ingram received 42 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 326 total points. He edged Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who finished in second place with 295 points (38 first-place votes). Dallas’s Luka Doncic finished in third place with 101 points (12 first-place votes).

Advertisement

The former Duke standout, who turns 23 on Wednesday, became a more dynamic scorer by significantly improving both his 3-point and free-throw shooting.

Ingram shot a career-best 39.1 percent from 3-point range, up from 33 percent from deep during his final season with the Lakers.

“First, it was me figuring out the mechanics and the right way to shoot the basketball . . . shooting from my legs and stuff instead of my arms, just the consistency and how to shoot,” Ingram said. “Then it was the amount of attempts that I took, having the confidence to take those shots and continue to take those shots. I think that helped me with my confidence and continuing to make them.”

Ingram’s free-throw percentage rose from 67.5 percent last season to 85.1 percent this season.