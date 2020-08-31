MLB trade deadline: Indians deal starter Mike Clevinger to Padres

Major league sources told the Globe that the Sox have discussed catcher Christian Vazquez with multiple teams – among them, the Padres, Mets, and Rays.

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. The Red Sox have already dealt Mitch Moreland to the Padres, and more players could be on the move ahead of 4 p.m. Monday.

The Padres went a different route after finding the asking price for Vazquez too high and traded for catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s notable moves:

Indians trade starter Mike Clevinger to Padres

In a massive deal, the Indians shipped away righthander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen, and a player to be named later to the Padres for a massive haul, according to multiple reports.

The Indians are getting six players back: Left fielder Josh Naylor, righthander Cal Quantrill, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop Gabriel Arias, lefthander Joey Cantillo and shortstop Owen Miller.

Through 22⅔ innings for the Indians this year, Clevinger has a 3.18 ERA and has struck out 21.

The Padres are bulking up. They sent over two top prospects to the Red Sox in exchange for Mitch Moreland on Sunday.

