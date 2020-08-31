No denying Bruins miss Tuukka Rask in net

It was not the only reason. Tampa looks like one of the best teams in the postseason: deep, balanced and physical, with excellent goaltending. They stifled the Bruins’ offense entering Game 5. But Cassidy wondered aloud if Rask leaving left a bit of doubt about their chances.

While he and the rest of the organization stood behind the starting goaltender’s decision to opt out of the postseason during the first round, Rask’s departure from the Toronto bubble after Game 2 against Carolina, to attend to what was later revealed to be a family emergency, was one of the reasons Boston was on the brink of being sent home by Tampa in Game 5.

Tuukka Rask would have made a major difference in this series. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is realistic enough to admit that.

Advertisement

“Listen, we’ve said it before,” he said before puck drop. “We support Tuukka’s decision 100%. But then as we get to work, of course it’s going to affect us. He’s a Vezina Trophy finalist, one of the elite goaltenders in this league.”

The Bruins arrived at this Covid-blotched postseason as insulated as possible. Going in, they planned to roll with Rask on most days, and use Halak, one of the best backups in the league, in the event of an injury, fatigue or scheduling concern. After all, they had the stingiest defense in the league (2.39 goals per game) for reasons beyond the crease.

They hoped their good structure, scoring punch and the 35-year-old Halak, with his past experience as a playoff No. 1 (2010-15), could keep them climbing toward the summit.

The Bruins won his first four starts, the netminder saving 103 of 110 shots (.936), including a Game 1 victory to start the second round. Tampa punched holes in Halak — 71 saves on 82 shots, .866 — in the next three.

Advertisement

If all had gone according to plan, Halak’s only start to date would have been Game 2, subbing for Rask on a back-to-back. But Halak, playing his second game in less than 24 hours, was left stewing after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

The third-stringer, 22-year-old Dan Vladar, made his NHL debut, stopping 12 of 15. Vladar, a 2015 third-round pick, is a good AHL goalie. This was sending a green-and-blues skier down a double-black.

“And then the mental part of it with the group, yeah, you get down,” Cassidy said. “Do you believe you have all the pieces to win? You have to ask the players. I always do. I’m an optimist. I’ve seen Jaro string together a lot of good hockey and I expect he’ll do that tonight. I think it does take a toll. You’ll see some teams in the league overcome it. Dallas right now is doing it with (Anton) Khudobin, without their number one (the injured Ben Bishop). It certainly can be done. But they’re scoring a lot more than we are.

“You’ve seen the Islanders roll both goalies out there like they did all year and they’re having success doing that. … Colorado, they lost their guy (Philipp Grubauer) and they’re struggling to keep it out of their net.”

“It’s definitely an impactful position that we felt we had as good a tandem as anybody in the league. And then going forward in the playoffs, we lost a bit of that edge. So, you have to overcome it in other ways. That’s the way I look at it. Can’t make excuses. I don’t think we’re doing that. We just have to find other ways to be better.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports