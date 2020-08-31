Rebuilding Red Sox no match for Braves in 6-3 defeat

Prior to the game, right after chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom traded Kevin Pillar to the Colorado Rockies and reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs, Bloom pushed back on putting a timeline on success. But one certainty at the day’s end, it undoubtedly isn’t this season.

The last-place Red Sox, on the other hand, having shipped off two more current players for future players to be named and payroll flexibility, are positioning themselves for the future. When that future will come into focus, translating into a competitive team remains unclear.

The Atlanta Braves came to Fenway Park on Monday night in first place in the National League East, ready to spend the next month playing for a postseason berth.

The Braves took care of their business with a 6-3 decision, upping their lead in the N.L. East to three games. The Sox dropped 12½ games behind the first-place Rays.

Red Sox starter Colten Brewer entered the fifth inning with the game knotted at 2.

He walked Freddie Freeman to start the frame. Then Marcell Ozuna doubled, followed by a walk to Nick Markakis to load the bases.

That’s when manager Ron Roenicke summoned Phillips Valdez from the bullpen in an effort to try to keep the game tied. But that was far from the outcome once Austin Riley stroked an outside sinker off the right field wall for a bases-clearing triple.

“We tried to get him a chance to get him a win,” manager Ron Roenicke said in regards to Brewer afterward. “We tried to get him actually into the fifth inning. We thought because his pitch count was down we would try to do it, but it didn’t work so well.”

Red Sox reliever Robinson Leyer follows through on a sixth-inning delivery Monday night at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Braves scored their first two runs on Markakis’s RBI double in the first and an Adam Duvall moonshot over the Green Monster in the fourth.

To start, the Red Sox weren’t necessarily owned by Max Fried (6-0), who entered the game tied with Cleveland righthander Shane Bieber for the best ERA in baseball (1.35). That’s, in large part, was because of Alex Verdugo, who doubled three times off of him.

Verdugo scored the first two runs for the Sox on Rafael Devers’s single up the middle in the first inning and when Fried balked him home in the third.

Before Monday, lefthanded hitters were just 2 for 21 with two extra-base hits against Fried. Verdugo, meanwhile, is 16 for 26 with eight doubles and two homers on balls he hits to the opposite field this season.

“Really nice,” Roenicke said of Verdugo’s game. “Off a really good pitcher. Dugie, he hangs in there well and he stays inside the ball and gives himself a chance, especially against the lefties, battling a good pitcher and he put together three at-bats like that.”

The Red Sox day consisted of jitters, Roenicke admitted. The days leading up to the trade deadline brings its set of nerves, particularly for a team like the Red Sox, who are restructuring their organization. Christian Vazquez, the Sox’ longest-tenured player, was in a lot of those trade talks.

“It was tough,” Vazquez said. “A lot of thinking. I never been in this position. It’s my first year of my career that I’ve been in a lot of rumors about trades. It’s part of the game. It’s a tough game.”

Perhaps Bloom looks across to the visiting dugout and envisions his team looking like in the future. A young superstar to build around, pitching, sprinkled in with some veteran leadership. Maybe that’s his outlook for sustainability. The new faces on the field for the Red Sox currently, though, resemble turnover.

“It’s tough. I played with Mitch Moreland a couple of years,” said Vazquez on all the faces that are no longer on the Sox’ current roster. “We won a World Series.”

