Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to Cubs at deadline as luxury tax resets for 2021

Pillar, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Sox in spring training, emerged as an everyday outfielder after Andrew Benintendi was injured. He hit .274/.325/.470 while engaging in almost nightly acts of self-sacrifice in right field. He was particularly impactful against lefties, hitting .286/.340/.551 in 53 plate appearances.

The Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar – a free-agent-to-be following this season – to the Colorado Rockies. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com , the Red Sox will receive a player to be named as well as international bonus pool money in exchange for the veteran. The team also traded lefthanded reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named, a major league source confirmed to the Globe.

Mired in last place and determined to build towards a better future, the Red Sox made a pair of moves just before Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

However, with the Sox out of contention and Pillar eligible for free agency after the season, the Sox dealt him while they could get future value in return.

Osich, claimed off waivers from the White Sox in October, struck out 20 and walked five in 15⅔ innings, proving particularly difficult for lefties. However, he also got hit hard when missing his spots in the strike zone, allowing six homers. Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the Osich deal.

All told, in his first season as Red Sox chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom made four deals leading up to the trade deadline. The team’s focus shifted beyond 2020 early in a compressed season, with the team moving 10 days ago to deal relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phillies in exchange for a pair of potential starting pitchers, Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The team continued to add on Sunday by dealing Mitch Moreland to the Padres for a pair of prospects, third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario.

All the same, there were multiple trade candidates whom the Sox opted not to move, among them catcher Christian Vazquez, reliever Matt Barnes, and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

In the case of Vazquez, multiple interested teams suggested that the Sox sought a significant return for an above-average catcher who is under team control on an affordable contract through the 2022 season.

Barnes seemed like a strong candidate to be moved as a reliever who wouldn’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. But the potential interest of at least some teams, according to evaluators, was dampened by his uneven performance thus far in 2020, a year in which his four-seam fastball velocity is down and his walk rate has spiked.

Bradley, meanwhile, remains despite the fact that he’s eligible for free agency this winter. Though hitting just .242/.303/.343 this year, he’s been on an upswing of late, posting a .286/.340/.476 line in his last 12 games.

The passing of the trade deadline came with another significant development for the Red Sox: The resetting of the luxury tax in 2021, following a compressed 60-game schedule, was conditioned on the season making it past the deadline.

Now that the season has indeed made it beyond that point, teams will be taxed based on their 2020 payrolls. As a result, the Red Sox, after paying the luxury tax in both 2018 and 2019, will reset their tax rate to the lowest level for the 2021 season, something that may result in more aggressive spending in future years.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.