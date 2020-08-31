Shoulder issue puts Darwinzon Hernandez back on shelf

“He’s felt this, but hasn’t told anybody that this is an issue,” Roenicke said. “When he’s pitching he doesn’t feel it. He feels it maybe a little bit the next day. But the other day, as you know, we didn’t have him go back out there [for another inning]. Things just didn’t look right and this is what they have found.”

Hernandez, who had been on the IL due to COVID-19, didn’t make his first appearance until Aug. 21. In his last relief appearance Saturday against the Washington Nationals, he pitched two-thirds of an inning, and Roenicke acknowledged that he didn’t “look right.” Hernandez’s four-seam fastball velocity was 92.6 miles per hour, the lowest of any appearance of his career.

Lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez is headed to the injured list with a sprain in sternoclavicular joint in his throwing shoulder, manager Ron Roenicke announced Monday before the Red Sox played the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Roenicke said this shouldn’t be a long-term issue, but the team is being cautious with their 23-year-old pitcher.

“There’s some inflammation there,” Roenicke said. “They have checked him out . . . The decision was to IL him and give himself a little more of a chance to rest before we get him going again.”

Hernandez has appeared in three games this year, completing just 4⅔ innings.

Spot left to fill

The Red Sox have spots to fill in their outfield. With Monday’s trade of Kevin Pillar to the Colorado Rockies and as Andrew Benintendi is on the IL, they went into Monday’s game with just two full-time outfielders on the roster: Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez can play the outfield, but he has limitations and playing the position seems to expose him to more injury.

Against the Braves, Verdugo played right, Bradley was in center, and Jose Peraza started in left.

Yairo Munoz was called up from the alternate site Monday and will play some left field, and Tzu Wei-Lin is an option, too, Roenicke said.

“Whenever you lose one of your starters, it’s difficult,” Roenicke said. “Pillar was a really good player for us with the defense and the offense that he gave us. He was a really good player.”

Benintendi coming along

Benintendi, who is out with a right rib cage strain, does not appear to be coming back any time soon. “We’re still optimistic [that Benintendi will play this year],” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “As Ron said the other day, he’s coming along, but he’s coming along slowly, I think certain a little more slowly than we had hoped when this originally happened. “It’s the type of injury where you just have to respond with how the players feeling, how he’s doing. It doesn’t change the big picture or impact of the injury, but we have to just wait and see when he can get out there again . . . Sox starter Martin Perez (blister) will be pushed back to Thursday. The team hasn’t decided who will start Wednesday in his place . . . Martinez wasn’t in the lineup Monday after getting hit in the wrist Sunday. . . . In addition to Munoz, the Sox selected lefthander Mike Kickham and righthander Robinson Leyer from the team’s alternate site.

