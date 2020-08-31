Trade-happy Padres add Mike Clevinger for playoff run

In five separate deals with five different teams, Padres general manager A.J. Preller acquired seven players, while sending away a total of 15, most of them prospects. The Padres, with a core built around shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado , have not made the playoffs since 2006, but entered Monday with the third-best record (21-15) in the National League, having won 10 of their past 13 games.

The fifth of the San Diego Padres’ five deals in a dizzying, 48-hour span turned out to be the biggest: On Monday, some five hours ahead of the 4 p.m. trade deadline, the Padres acquired pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Indians in a nine-player blockbuster, giving them the front-line starter they craved ahead of the stretch run.

Monday’s deal saw Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen, and a player to be named go to the Padres, with outfielder Josh Naylor, pitcher Cal Quantrill, catcher Austin Hedges, minor league infielders Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller, and lefthanded pitching prospect Joey Cantillo going to the Indians.

San Diego acquired veteran catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola in a pair of deals Sunday, making Hedges expendable. First baseman Mitch Moreland came over in a trade with the Red Sox, and the Padres added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a deal with Kansas City.

Clevinger, 29, is an eccentric righthander with a career 3.20 ERA in parts of five seasons in Cleveland. In 2019, he went 13-4. His ERA (2.71) ranked third in the American League, and his rate of strikeouts per nine innings (12.1) ranked fourth, among starters with at least 120 innings pitched.

However, at least in 2020, he is best known for essentially getting kicked off the Indians roster for three weeks in early August for lying to teammates and team officials about a nighttime outing in Chicago just days after MLB strengthened its social distancing protocols to limit coronavirus outbreaks. The team sent Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac home, then placed them on the restricted list and sent them to the alternate training site.

Since then, Clevinger has been considered the most attractive pitcher on the trade market — which was pushed back a month from its normal July 31 slot because of the truncated, 60-game season that began July 23 — despite the fact the Indians have contended all season and entered Monday tied with the White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

Clevinger is the third front-line starter traded away by Cleveland in the past year. Trevor Bauer was shipped off to Cincinnati at the 2019 deadline, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was dealt to Texas in December.

Marlins beef up with Marte

Miami acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with the Diamondbacks, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender as they try to make a surprising push for the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia, and a player to be named.

The 31-year-old Marte played most of his career with the Pirates, where he was an All-Star in 2016. The two-time Gold Glove winner in left field was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason and played well, batting .311 with two homers, eight doubles, and five stolen bases while playing center field.

Marte is eligible for free agency at the end of the season. He went through personal tragedy in May when his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

The Diamondbacks turned into sellers at the trade deadline after losing 10 of their past 11 games. Earlier Monday, they also sent All-Star lefthander Robbie Ray and cash to the Blue Jays for lefty Travis Bergen. The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

Ray’s known for his big strikeout numbers and had a career-high 235 last season, but he has struggled with his command so far this year. He has a 1-4 record with a 7.84 ERA. He’s walked 31 batters in 31 innings and given up nine homers while striking out 43. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Marlins also traded infielder-outfielder Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays for a player to be named. Villar, who was batting .259 with nine stolen bases, is eligible for free agency after this season.

Monday afternoon in a 5-3 road win over the Mets, Villar played second and made a diving catch in shallow center to rob the Mets of a run in the fifth. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the sixth as the trade was completed.

Reds add pair at deadline

The Reds took steps to bolster their struggling offense and bullpen, acquiring lefthanded-hitting outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Angeles and righthanded pitcher Archie Bradley and cash from the Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati sent outfielder Josh VanMeter and outfield prospect Stuart Fairchild to the Diamondbacks for Bradley and cash and lefthanded pitching prospect Packy Naughton and a player to be named to the Angels.

The Reds were expected to contend for the National League Central Division title after spending $166 million during the offseason to upgrade their roster, especially offensively, but the team went into Monday’s game against St. Louis ranked 28th in the majors with a .216 team batting average. The bullpen ranked 27th with a 5.48 combined ERA, helping lead to a 15-19 record.

Bradley was Arizona’s No. 1 draft pick and the seventh overall selection in the 2011 draft. He was 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 games with the Diamondbacks this season and is 22-25 with a 3.96 ERA in 249 games over six seasons, all with Arizona.

Phillies get more help for bullpen

The Phillies acquired righthander David Phelps from the Brewers, the fourth reliever to come aboard in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors (7.01) . . . The Athletics acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013. Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old lefthander is eligible for free agency after this season. Oakland is on top of the AL West, but it was swept by second-place Houston in a doubleheader Saturday. It’s unclear when the A’s might return to the field after a member of their organization tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their series finale against the Astros and the first two games of their three-game set at Seattle . . . The Dodgers traded righthander Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays on Monday for two players to be named. Stripling went 3-1 with a 5.61 ERA in seven starts this season for Los Angeles, racking up 27 strikeouts. The 30-year-old veteran has spent his entire pro career with the Dodgers, cracking the major league roster in 2016 and earning an All-Star selection in 2018 . . . The Mets acquired infielder Todd Frazier, catcher Robinson Chirinos, and cash from the Rangers for two players to be named. New York is bringing Frazier back after he hit 39 home runs for the Mets in 2018 and 2019. He hit .241 with two homers in 31 games for Texas this year after signing with the Rangers in January. The Mets also announced a deal with Baltimore in which they acquired righthander Miguel Castro for minor league lefthander Kevin Smith and a player to be named or cash . . . The Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from Detroit for minor league infielder Zack Short . . . Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were each suspended for one game for their roles in a benches-clearing spat Saturday against the Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game.